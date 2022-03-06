Do You Qualify for Free Tax Help?

Posted by Three Oaks Center on Sunday, March 6, 2022

LifeStyles of Maryland and the Lexington Park Library will offer free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance to those who qualify. Three Oaks Center is helping to publicize this service.

The VITA program provides free federal and state tax preparation services for households whose total household income is $57,000 or less. Tax services are provided by IRS-certified tax preparers. Tax service is for Charles, Prince George’s, St Mary’s, and Calvert counties residents, and is only for federal and Maryland state tax returns (no DC or other state returns). Prior tax returns from the last four years (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021) can be completed, but a separate appointment must be made for each tax year that’s needed.

Help with taxes will be available from 9 am to 4:30 pm every Wednesday through April 13, 2022.

Appointments are required; walk-ins will not be accepted. Register here or call the library at 301-863-8188.

The Lexington Park Library is at 21677 FDR Blvd.

