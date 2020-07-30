DISA Leadership in Action Series Continues

The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) invites those interested to experience a dynamic information-sharing program hosted in partnership with the Fort Meade Alliance. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the event.

The focus of the building business bonds webinar is to promote an informative engagement with small business entrepreneurs. The first session of the webinar features DISA‘s senior contracting leadership discussing various contracting topics that affect DISA and small businesses. The second session presents two of DISA’s Premier contracts: SETI and ENCORE III – what they are, how they are used and how small businesses participation is critical.

JOIN THE NEXT EDITION OF DISA’S LEADERSHIP IN ACTION SERIES

August 7, 2020 | 10 am-noon

Panelists will be:

Douglas Packard, Procurement Services Executive Director, Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization

Debra Daniels, Vice Procurement Services Executive Deputy Director, Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization

Christopher Riley, SETI Program Manager DBC Logistics and Contracts Division

Christiana Stukenberg, Contracting Officer, Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization

Colleen Rumsey, Chief, DBC Logistics and Contracts Division

There is no cost for this event. Register here.

