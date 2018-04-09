CSM to Present an Evening of Art, Poetry

The College of Southern Maryland, in collaboration with the Arts Council of Calvert County and the calvART Gallery, will host an evening of artworks and poetry readings to celebrate the value of art in our lives. The evening of art event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. April 14.

Visions of Verses: A Special Evening of Artworks and Poetry will feature poetry by CSM faculty and students and other Southern Maryland poets as well as paintings, jewelry, ceramic, and fused glass pieces by calvART Gallery member artists inspired by the poems.

Other upcoming events at the college include:

CSM 2018 Tri-County Job and Career Fair. 10 am-2 pm April 10. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI) Building, 8730 Mitchell Rd., La Plata. The 2018 Tri-County Job and Career Fair provides an opportunity for area job seekers to meet with employers from throughout the region. A representative from the federal government will present a workshop, “Navigating the Federal Hiring Process.” 301-934-7569.

CSM Summer Registration Opens for Non-credit Courses. April 11. All College of Southern Maryland Campuses. Summer registration opens for non-credit courses.

CSM Social Justice Day Speaker: Lisa Diaz. 4-6 pm April 11, College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Community Education (CE) Building, Room 101, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. At part of Social Justice Day, Lisa Diaz, creator of Lauryn’s Law Inc., will share where services and resources are available when encountering a mental health crisis. Sponsored by CSM Counseling Services. counselor@csmd.edu, 301-539-4805.

CSM Annual Juried Student Exhibition. April 13-May 11. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center, Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery Exhibition, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. In addition to the month-long exhibit, an award ceremony, which is open to the students, their families and the community, will begin at 2:30 pm April 24. The gallery is open 9 am-9 pm Monday through Friday and 10 am-6 pm Saturday.

CSM Barbershop Extravaganza. 4 pm April 14. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theater, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. CSM’s Barbershop Extravaganza features catchy tunes performed by Southern Mix, a men’s barbershop chorus that rehearses and performs at the college, and special guest barbershop quartet Gimme Four. $5 in advance, $7 day of event. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301 934-7828.

CSM Open House: Prince Frederick Campus. 5 pm April 18. College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Rooms 103-105, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. Participants can learn how to get started at CSM with less debt. Visitors can meet faculty, learn about financial aid and scholarships, receive transfer information, talk to current CSM students and find out about athletics and other CSM clubs and organizations. Free. Visit the college’s website for more information.

CSM Open House: Leonardtown Campus. 5 pm April 19. College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Room 206, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. Participants can learn how to get started at CSM with less debt. Visitors can meet faculty, learn about financial aid and scholarships, receive transfer information, talk to current CSM students and find out about athletics and other CSM clubs and organizations. Free.

CSM Renaissance Festival: “The Impostures of Scapin.” 7 pm April 20; 2 and 7 pm April 21; 3 pm April 22. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. As part of the CSM Renaissance Festival, “The Impostures of Scapin” by Moliére will be presented. The festival also includes activities, musical performances, face-painting, games, mock combat demonstrations and more on the lawn in front of the FA lobby 10 a.m.-4 p.m., April 21 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m., April 22. Cost is $10 for the play, with other festival activities being free admission with food, purchases and games priced by vendors. In addition, CSM Children’s Theatre will present a free production of “Around the World in 8 Plays” at 4 p.m. both April 21 and 22 at the outdoor stage on the lawn between the FA and LR buildings. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828.

CSM Children’s Theatre: “Around the World in 8 Plays.” 4 pm April 21 and 22. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, outdoor stage on lawn between FA and LR buildings, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. “Around the World in 8 Plays” takes the audience around the world to explore forgotten myths and unusual legends in eight fast-paced and hilarious tales filled with magic, mystery and morals. The two performances are free and are a part of CSM’s Renaissance Festival activities. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828.

CSM Fall Registration Opens. April 23-27. All campuses. Fall registration opens April 23 for returning CSM students with 45+ credits; on April 24 for returning students with 30+ credits, on April 25 for returning students with 15+ credits, on April 26 for returning students with 1+ credit and on April 27 for new students.

CSM Open House: La Plata Campus. 5 pm April 24. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Participants can learn how to get started at CSM with less debt. Visitors can meet faculty, learn about financial aid and scholarships, receive transfer information, talk to current CSM students and find out about athletics and other CSM clubs and organizations. Free.

