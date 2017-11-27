CSM Honors Scholarship Recipients

CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy, center, visits with two recipients of the Academic Excellence Scholarship, Colleen Runowich and Troy Robinson.

College of Southern Maryland scholarship recipients and donors were honored at the 2017 CSM Foundation Scholarship Reception at the Physical Education Center on the La Plata Campus. Close to 300 students were awarded more than $400,000 in scholarships, and more will be awarded in January for the spring semester.

“Your investment is impacting so many tomorrows,” said CSM Foundation Chair Nancy Hempstead at the reception. Ms. Hempstead established the Hempstead Family Scholarship this year, with the first two recipients meeting her at the event Oct. 27, 2017.

Freshman Allison Mattera, 18, of Huntingtown received four scholarships and spoke at the event. Ms. Mattera is the older of two children and a first-generation college student. To pay for her education as she pursues a career as a criminal investigator, Ms. Mattera juggles college classes and two part-time jobs, as well as with running on CSM’s cross country team.

“Standing here on behalf of my fellow scholarship recipients is such an honor to let you know just how deeply grateful we are, for not only your confidence in us but also for your financial support and encouragement,” Ms. Mattera said. “I know that for me personally, being honored with support through the Prince Frederick Campus Student Association, Florence B. Trueman, the Hempstead Family, and John and Mary Anne Harms scholarships means the difference between me going to college or not, and I can chase my career dreams knowing that there are people beyond my parents, family and friends who have placed their trust and belief in me and my abilities to achieve my goals.”

At the reception, donors were seated with recipients of their scholarships, and had the chance to explain why they established their funds at the college. In some cases, a family member, friend, or colleague was so special that they wanted to create a memorial scholarship for the person. Some said their struggles to pay for college made them want to help others. Others said they just believed in supporting higher education.

“He was the ultimate in believing in education. He worked his way through school,” said Marianne Harms of Huntingtown about her late husband, businessman John Harms, for whom she established the John and Mary Anne Harms Endowed Scholarship. Five students received the scholarship this year — the first-ever recipients of this new fund.

“It’s fun to just talk to people about their dreams,” Ms. Harms said as she looked around her table filled with the recipients of this scholarship. “I love seeing the possibilities. There are so many hopes and dreams in this room. It’s just magical.”

Dr. Kathleen Walsh of Red Lion, Pa., told why her father inspired her to start a scholarship in his memory, the Charles K. Walsh Memorial Scholarship. “I know he [gave his all] working for the family,” Walsh said. “It feels really important to us to pay it forward.” Walsh’s 50-year career in math and chemistry education included more than 20 years with St. Mary’s County Public Schools and as an adjunct and then associate professor at CSM.

Rianna Neiser, 18, of Mechanicsville received one of the St. Mary’s County Government Annual Scholarships. Ms. Neiser said she pays for college herself as she studies dental hygiene at CSM. “It helps hold down the debt,” Ms. Neiser said of the scholarship.

