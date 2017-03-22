CSM Chooses New President

Dr. Maureen Murphy Will Take Office July 1

Dr. Maureen Murphy has been selected as the new president of the College of Southern Maryland. The announcement was made by the CSM Board of Trustees this month.

Dr. Murphy has worked with community colleges for 27 years, including a decade as a community college president. She will begin her duties on July 1, 2017.

Dr. Murphy is currently president of Brookdale Community College, a New Jersey community college that includes multiple campuses. Since she has been there, she has forged partnerships with community groups, school districts, donors, business and industry, and other higher education institutions. Before she was appointed at Brookdale in 2012, she was president of San Jacinto College South in Houston, Texas, and was vice president at both Rappahannock Community College and Wytheville Community College in Virginia.

“The Board of Trustees is extremely pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Maureen Murphy to lead the College of Southern Maryland. … We are impressed by the vast knowledge and experience in the community college system acquired by Dr. Murphy during her career in education, said CSM Board Chair Dorothea Smith. “Her academic qualifications, significant leadership skills, and the ability to operate a multi-campus college make her an excellent fit for CSM. This expertise will enable her to build upon CSM’s strong reputation in academia and workforce training while fostering positive relationships with the students, faculty, staff, and the local community.”

“I am honored to be invited to serve the College of Southern Maryland, and I look forward to working alongside the CSM family as we continue to support the needs of the tri-county region,” said Dr. Murphy.

At Brookdale, Dr. Murphy developed four early college high school programs, launched the Asbury Park College Promise program for free tuition for all qualified graduates, and directed recovery efforts after Hurricane Sandy to have the college operating within two and a half weeks. Also, after significant funding declines, she realigned the college to focus on local workforce needs and economic development.

She founded the Poseidon Early College High School, a first in New Jersey, which offers first-generation students the opportunity to earn an associate degree along with their high school studies. Further, this initiative was funded with a $1 million gift, the largest single gift in the college’s history. Dr. Murphy also spearheaded the first Minority Male Conference, a collaboration with the Panhellenic Council, to support the academic achievement of minority male students. The program received national recognition from the Association of Community College Trustees.

A Career in Higher Education

Dr. Murphy began her career teaching English at St. Louis Community College-Meramec, where she was later a dean. Dr. Murphy is committed to social justice and equity. She has been an active member of the American Association for Women in Community Colleges since 1995, and has served on its national board (two years as president) since 2007. She is on the board of directors for the American Association of Community Colleges, the national organization representing more than 1,100 colleges.

Dr. Murphy earned her bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Louisville, her master’s degree in English from the University of Missouri – Columbia, and her doctorate in American studies from Saint Louis University.

She succeeds Dr. Brad Gottfried, who will retire from the college June 30. Appointed CSM’s fourth president in 2006, Dr. Gottfried has been associated with community colleges for more than 40 years. His work at CSM has had a significant impact, including expanding the college with a Regional Hughesville Campus, increasing partnerships and articulations, and keeping higher education affordable and accessible.

“Dr. Murphy has an outstanding reputation among community college presidents,” Dr. Gottfried said. ”I look forward to CSM’s continued growth under her leadership.”

“As incoming chair of the board I am looking forward to working with Dr. Murphy in her capacity of president of CSM. Her years of experience in community colleges that support rural and urban areas will serve her well here at CSM. She has had significant impacts at each of the institutions she has directed and has excellent experience in operations of multi-campus facilities similar to what we have here at CSM,” said Trustee Vice Chair Ted Harwood. “While I am saddened by the retirement of Brad Gottfried, I am enthusiastic about Dr. Murphy’s capability to take the strategic guidance that the board and Brad have created for the college and to seamlessly implement that vision in the coming years.”

Six-Month Search

The college began searching for a president in September 2016. CSM’s trustees appointed a search committee, chaired by trustee Michael L. Middleton and comprised of representatives from the board, the CSM Foundation, faculty, alumni and the La Plata, Leonardtown, and Prince Frederick campuses. Focus groups with each of the college’s County Advisory Councils in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties and information sessions with college employees were held to prepare a presidential profile and preferred qualifications.

About 40 applications were reviewed and the search committee narrowed the search to three people. Of the three, one declined further consideration and the other two participated in site visits of the college during February and toured the college’s four campuses. They interacted with the college leadership, faculty, students, and staff, then had the opportunity to meet with each county’s advisory council, business leaders, and community members during forums at each campus. Forum attendance averaged more than 175 people per candidate.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit their Leader member page.