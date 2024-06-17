County Govt. Juneteenth Schedule

All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. Offices will resume normal operating schedules on Thursday, June 20.

The June 19 closure also includes:

St. Mary’s County libraries (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park)

Senior activity centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern), and there will be no home-delivered meals

St. Mary’s Transit System (STS)

Department of Recreation & Parks indoor programs and facilities

Animal Adoption & Resource Center

The following county government operations will be open June 19:

Convenience centers (9:30am – 5pm)

St. Andrew’s Landfill (8am – 4:30pm)

Great Mills Pool (11am – 5pm)

Wellness & Aquatics Center (6am – noon)

St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum

Wicomico Shores Golf Course and Riverview Restaurant

For more information, go to the county’s website.

St. Mary’s County Health Department

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will be closed June 19 for the Juneteenth holiday. This includes the main office in Leonardtown and all satellite offices. Normal operations will resume June 20.