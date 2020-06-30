Coronavirus Cases Spike Among Troops

The Pentagon says that DoD-affiliated personnel diagnosed with COVID-19 jumped 18% last week from the previous week’s numbers, reports Military Times. DoD’s cases began to trend downward in May. But June has erased that trend. The number of active coronavirus cases among VA patients has doubled since the start of June, Military Times also reports.

NBC News reports the global death toll from COVID-19 has passed 500,000.

An independent investigation into a COVID-19 outbreak at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, MA, notes several “baffling” decisions by management that helped the disease run rampant in the facility, reports The Associated Press.

The US Navy has handed over authority for Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling to the Air Force, reports Military.com. The Navy has controlled the base in Southeast Washington, DC, for about a decade.

The CH-53K King Stallion has completed a two-week period of sea trials in the Atlantic Ocean, reports Naval News. Testing took place on the USS Wasp.

President Donald Trump says he was not briefed on information that Russia was offering bounties to the Taliban on US troops in Afghanistan, reports The Washington Post, because US intelligence did not believe the info was credible. A later Post report says the bounties resulted in the deaths of US service members. The New York Times first reported on the bounty program late last week.

US aviation regulators approved a critical set of test flights on the 737 Max, reports Bloomberg, after a review of the company’s safety assessment of fixes for the plane. The 737s had been grounded for more than 15 months following two fatal crashes.

How to approach an increasingly aggressive China has been a point of contention for the US, NATO, and the European Union, reports Business Insider. ADM James Foggo of the US Naval Forces Europe-Africa says China is seeking to spread its influence across Europe and Africa and is using methods much like those of the Russians. ADM Foggo also would like to see more coordination on maritime security in the Arctic region, where military and commercial traffic are increasing.

The first female Army Green Beret candidate is expected to graduate from the Special Forces Qualification Course next month, reports Army Times.

Six US service members who died during the Korean War were honored at a repatriation ceremony late last week at Osan Air Base in South Korea, reports Military Times. June 25 marked the 70th anniversary of the war.

As federal agencies begin to reopen their offices to employees and the public, members of Congress largely agree that government should set an example in how it recalls its workforce back, reports Federal News Network. But the difficult part is finding a process that all can agree with.

The guided-missile destroyer Preble and a US Coast Guard law enforcement detachment recovered more than $40 million worth of cocaine during a counter-narcotics deployment in the eastern Pacific Ocean, reports Navy Times.

Gov. Larry Hogan says Maryland will commit $30 million in new funding to help prevent tenants affected by the coronavirus pandemic from facing eviction, reports WTOP News. Most of the money, $20 million, will go into federal Community Development Block Grant program to help address eviction prevention needs across all 24 jurisdictions.

A Harford County, MD, couple found a World War I-era 37 MKI projectile while digging in their garden earlier this month, reports Military Times. Bomb technicians from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal determined that the potentially dangerous round had not yet been fired and disposed of it on the scene.

Last week, 31 US and Japanese military aircraft combined for the first-ever bilateral “elephant walk” at Misawa Air Base, a week after the installation reported its first coronavirus cases and ordered personnel to shelter in place, reports Stars and Stripes.

Contracts:

IAP World Services Inc., Cape Canaveral, Florida, is awarded a $13,586,127 firm-fixed-price modification to increase the maximum dollar value of an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract for the exercise of an option for base operating support services at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $119,645,912. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland. The work to be performed provides for recurring and non-recurring facility maintenance; facility investment; integrated solid waste management; swimming pool; wastewater; water; and environmental management. Work is expected to be completed by December 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $13,586,127 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This award is issued under Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 6.302-2, “Unusually and Compelling Urgency.” The purpose of this modification is to ensure critical services continue as the agency responds to a post-award protest on the re-procurement of this contract. A total funding amount of $8,808,011 will be obligated at the time of award. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N40080-14-D-0302).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $360,800,000 not-to-exceed undefinitized contract modification (P00038) to previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract N00019-17-C-0001. This modification provides for the procurement of four F-35C Carrier Variant Lot 14 aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (63%); El Segundo, California (14%); Warton, United Kingdom (9%); Orlando, Florida (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); Baltimore, Maryland (3%); San Diego, California (2%); various locations within the continental US (1.3%); and various locations outside the continental US (0.7%). Work is expected to be completed by May 2023. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds for $170,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $67,690,000 not-to-exceed modification (P00004) to previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target advance acquisition contract N00019-20-C-0009. This modification procures long lead materials, parts, components and support necessary to maintain on-time production and delivery of nine lot 16 F-35A Lightning II aircraft for the government of The Netherlands, as well as seven F-35A semiconductors and two F-35B Lightning II aircraft for the government of Italy. Work will be performed in Cameri, Italy (24%); Fort Worth, Texas (22%); El Segundo, California (11%); Warton, United Kingdom (7%); Baltimore, Maryland (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); San Diego, California (2%); various locations within the continental US (21%); and various locations outside the continental US (6%). Work is expected to be completed by May 2025. Non-Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $67,690,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Applied Systems Engineering, Niceville, Florida, is awarded a $48,640,357 indefinite- delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price delivery orders contract with a five-year ordering period to provide Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module (SAASM) Advanced Tactical Navigator (ATACNAV) units, SAASM ATACNAV-High Accuracy (HA) units, SAASM ATACNAV-HA-Single Enclosure. ATACNAV mini purchases, ATACNAV units, reconfigurable avionics test sets and global positioning system military code receivers. In addition to procurement of ATACNAV units, system upgrades and repairs from Applied Systems Engineering will be required throughout the life of the contract. The program is in support of the Weapons Control and Integration Department (H) of the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division and Battle Management Systems Program. This contract does not include options. Work will be performed in Niceville, Florida, and is expected to be completed by June 2025. Fiscal 2018 procurement defense agencies funding in the amount of $692,493 will be obligated on the first delivery order at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was procured sole-source in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304c1, with one responsible source. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00178-20-D-4400).



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, is awarded a $9,528,561 modification (P00028) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00019-17-C-0009. This modification provides for the installation of the multi-role tactical common data link into two E-6B Mercury aircraft. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (56%); and Lake Charles, Louisiana (44%), and is expected to be completed by October 2021. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds for $9,528,561 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Sharp Minds LLC, Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a $473,021,064 hybrid (firm-fixed-price and time-and-materials) contract to provide Letterkenny Army Depot with labor support. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2020 Army working capital funds in the amount of $26,577,042 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W911N2-20-F-0494).

