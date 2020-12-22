Congratulations LSM Class of 2020 Executives!

On November 19, 2020, Leadership Southern Maryland’s Class of 2020 graduated the executive program with a virtual closing session and ceremony.

The 31-member class completed an extended 14-month program comprised of monthly sessions devoted to exploring regional topics like health care, public safety, and education.

The program, which typically spans nine months, was extended as a result of challenges and restrictions imposed by COVID-19.

The creatively re-imagined virtual graduation featured remarks by LSM Board President Samuel C.P. Baldwin Jr. and a speech by Class of 2020 member Janet Virgin, elected by her classmates to represent the group.

At the conclusion of the event, these local mid- and upper-level executives were awarded certificates and affectionately dubbed the “longest class ever.”

More traditional is the year-end giving season, and in its December newsletter celebrating the LSM Class of 2020, the organization also asks for support. When you donate to LSM, you help empower community leaders to build a brighter future for Southern Maryland. Check out 2020 Executive Program Class Speaker Janet Virgin as she shares via YouTube a number of ways in which you can strengthen LSM. Your support is greatly appreciated!

The Class of 2021 scholarship recipient is Tracy Barkhimer, retired Navy captain and president of Tracy A. Barkhimer, Acquisitions Strategy & Consulting.

In thanking LSM for the scholarship she said, “I started my own consulting company in June 2019 and just started to see a positive income when COVID-19 hit and started to affect my business. It was hard for me to allocate enough funds to participate in Class 2021 and I sincerely appreciate the Class of 2018 scholarship. Without it, I would not be in the best class LSM has seen to date!”

CAPT Barkhimer’s scholarship is the final distribution of funds established by the Class of 2018 class gift.

Meanwhile, reports LSM Executive Director Denise Foster, LSM has had to press “pause” on upcoming programming.

“As a result of the governor’s latest order, LSM is temporarily suspending programming for our class members’ and friends’ health and safety. While we would love to see each other in person, the current COVID crisis will not allow this to happen right now. Stay safe and stay tuned,” she said.