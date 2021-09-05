Common Ground Program Earns Grants

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, September 5, 2021

Historic Sotterley was awarded grants from Maryland Humanities and Maryland Heritage Area Authority for its Common Ground programs.

“We are so honored to continue working with two organizations such as Maryland Humanities and Maryland Heritage Areas Authority that have once again demonstrated their dedication to Sotterley’s mission and work. They continue to make impactful projects like Common Ground possible, and we are grateful for their support,” said Nancy Easterling, Sotterley’s executive director.

In its fourth year, Sotterley’s award-winning Common Ground programming aims to bring together descendants, community, and partners to remember and celebrate ancestors, providing virtual and in-person experiences through the humanities. The initiative, free to the public, brings together scholars, content experts, and descendants to share history, with a goal of increasing understanding that leads to a more equitable future.

The Maryland Heritage Areas Authority governed grant is administered by the Maryland Historical Trust. MHAA provides targeted financial and technical assistance within 13 locally designated Heritage Areas.

Historic Sotterley is at 44300 Sotterley Lane in Hollywood.