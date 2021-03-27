Common Ground Program Continues at Sotterley

Historic Sotterley continues its 2021 Common Ground program with a virtual event at 7 pm Wednesday, March 31.

John B. King Jr. – Looking to the Past to Reclaim Our Future

Mr. King will recount the multi-generational journey that led from his great-grandfather being enslaved in Maryland to him serving as President Barack Obama’s secretary of education.

He will explore the ways in which the past can inform the paths we choose to take in the future – both as individuals and a community. Mr. King’s story underlines the importance of investing in those who have been marginalized, underserved, and forgotten. These stories are critical for us to examine, especially as we begin to emerge from a pandemic that has further underlined deeply-rooted racial and economic inequities in our society.

Mr. King is Strong Future Maryland’s founder and president of the board. Deeply dedicated to public education, he serves as president and CEO of The Education Trust — a national education civil rights organization that works to support students of color and those from low-income backgrounds.

He is currently professor of practice at the University of Maryland College Park’s College of Education.

The webinar is part of Sotterley’s 2021 Common Initiative. There will be opportunities for questions and answers during the webinar. This is a free virtual webinar, but advance registration is required Online registration is available on Sotterley’s website.

The event is made possible by the generous support of Destination Southern Maryland (Southern Maryland Heritage Area) and the Maryland Heritage Area Authority.