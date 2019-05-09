Colleges Partner for Dual Degree Program

Dr. Ricky Ward, admissions counselor with University of Maryland Eastern Shore, reviews the new dual degree 2+3 program pathway between UMES and the College of Southern Maryland with CSM student John Murray during a recent transfer fair at the La Plata Campus. Through this cooperative agreement, UMES will guarantee admission into its program annually for up to three CSM students who meet requirements.

The University of Maryland Eastern Shore and College of Southern Maryland have partnered to provide a Dual Degree program enabling CSM students to complete a doctor of pharmacy degree in just five years. The 2+3 Program pathway requires that CSM students complete their associate of science in pre-professional health science (pharmacy track).

“CSM shapes the local economy by educating our future workforce; we help our students succeed and attain their career goals. Transfer opportunities for our students after they complete their associate’s degree, such as this dual degree program with the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, create a clear pathway,” said CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy in a press release from the college. “We welcome the opportunity this partnership provides for our students who will navigate a clear pathway to a doctor of pharmacy degree.”

Through the cooperative dual degree agreement, UMES will guarantee admission into its program annually for as many as three CSM students who meet the stringent requirements.

“UMES prides itself on being an institution of opportunity for students willing to work and make the sacrifices to achieve their goals,” said Rondall E. Allen, UMES acting provost. “We’re confident our new relationship with the College of Southern Maryland will be beneficial for students motivated to earn a doctor of pharmacy degree, opening the door to dozens of career paths in health care.”

The CSM pre-professional health science AS degree offers students a strong foundation in science and liberal arts, getting them ready for transfer to professional schools to complete degrees in dental hygiene, physical therapy, nursing, and pharmacy. Students become proficient in related laboratory skills that are applicable to their selected health career field. CSM Heath Sciences Division Chair Dr. Laura Polk said the 2+3 program provides a clear pathway for CSM students to be well-prepared for the next step in their pharmacy education.

Since it launched the three-year condensed doctor of pharmacy degree program in 2010, UMES has produced more than 350 graduates, many of whom have been able to distinguish themselves in the pharmacy profession. The Class of 2018 achieved the best 2018 first-time pass-rate on the national licensure exam among Maryland pharmacy schools.

CSM has bachelor degree partnerships with more than 60 colleges and universities and is still expanding its partnerships to provide a seamless transition to local and statewide bachelor degree programs. Students who start at CSM enjoy significant savings as they work toward their higher education, particularly when they ladder their associate degree to a bachelor’s degree. CSM students transferred successfully, both in-state and out-of-state, to 260 educational institutions in 44 states and the District of Columbia in the past year. Such opportunities allow students to transfer easily from CSM to the partnering university, all while saving thousands of dollars on tuition, housing, fees, and transportation.

CSM’s pre-professional health science program is part of its Health Pathway course of study. To help focus students as they start their coursework at CSM, the college’s 92 programs are placed within six program clusters called Guided Pathways. The six pathways include: art and humanities; health; business and information systems; education and public service; science, technology, engineering and math; and, trades, transportation, and energy.

Learn more about CSM's pre-professional health science program, Health Pathway or any of CSM's other five Guided Pathways, by visiting the college online. Learn more about UMES on its website.

