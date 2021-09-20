CMMC Facts, Fiction & What You Need to Know

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, September 20, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership will host a virtual program “CMMC: Facts, Fiction & What You Need to Know Now” with Rick Hill Sr., senior vice president of HumanTouch.

The program will be held from 1 to 2 pm Thursday, September 30, via the WebEx platform. Register here.

For small businesses in the Defense Industrial Base, Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification feels like an insurmountable hurdle. Whether you’re just getting started or are on your way to compliance, get actionable steps and get your important questions answered. The session will address hot topics – including why being CMMC compliant matters and why it matters now. The briefing will provide an update on CMMC by several panelists who are experts in cybersecurity.

Mr. Hill brings more than 30 years of experience helping clients navigate complex business, cybersecurity, and information technology challenges.

At HumanTouch, he leads solutions delivery, capture, and strategic growth. As a former principal at Booz Allen Hamilton, Mr. Hill led a cross-cutting cybersecurity business supporting the federal, civil, and financial services sector. He is a PMP, engineer and holds an MBA from Johns Hopkins University.

HumanTouch is a systems integrator to the federal government and Department of Defense providing leading-edge cloud, infrastructure, accessibility, and operations solutions and an RPO for CMMC.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.