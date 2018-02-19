Clients Can Access Social Services Info Online

St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services is expanding accessibility to information and services through its longstanding community partnerships in areas in the county where its constituents live and work, as well as at Three Oaks Center, which is a DSS partner agency.

To afford more opportunities for residents to access social services information online, starting Feb. 20, 2018, new computers will be located in the lobbies of the Lexington Park and Leonardtown St. Mary’s DSS locations, as well as at Three Oaks and these other partner agencies, the St. Mary’s County Library system and Southern Maryland Job Source.

As always, residents may continue to utilize the numerous access points already provided by the St. Mary’s Department of Social Services. Residents can visit DSS staff at the Social Services offices located at 23110 Leonard Hall Drive and 21775 Great Mills Road, as well as apply for benefits and access information at their convenience through the Maryland Department of Human Services’ statewide benefits website that provides 24/7 access — anytime, anywhere — via computer or smartphone here.

Additionally, residents may receive assistance and check on their benefits by calling the Maryland Department of Human Services statewide customer service line during normal business hours at 800-332-6347.

Starting Feb.20, new St. Mary’s DSS lobby hours will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4 pm while DSS staff hours will continue to be Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.

These changes will increase each caseworker’s ability to return customer calls within 24 hours, conduct interviews by phone for eligible residents, as well as streamline their ability to interact more quickly and consistently with customers requiring face-to-face assistance at the social services offices.

Part of the Maryland Department of Human Services, the St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services pursues opportunities to assist residents in economic need, provide preventive services, and protect vulnerable children and adults throughout St. Mary’s County. More information can be found here.

In-agency interviews for benefits will take place as follows:

SNAP (food stamps) 8:30 am-noon Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

Temporary Cash Assistance 8:30 am-noon Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

TDAP 8:30 am-noon Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

Emergency Assistance for Families with Children 8:30 am-3 pm Monday-Friday

Emergency Services for Single Adults with No Children 8:30 am-4 pm Monday-Friday

Child Support Services 8:30 am-4 pm Monday-Friday

