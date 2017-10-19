China Leads Cyber Strategy, N. Korea No Slacker

Posted by Java Joe on Thursday, October 19, 2017

China cyber strategy leads the world and is positioned to remain in the lead, researching how civil and criminal responsibility, the protection of privacy and property, information security, traceability, and accountability are programmed in as future technology develops, reports FCW.

The world once laughed at North Korea’s cyber power, but no more, reports The New York Times. The hacker’s track record is mixed, but the country’s army of more than 6,000 hackers is undeniably persistent, and undeniably improving.

Fraud scandals and fake peer reviews continue to derail China’s dream of becoming a science superpower, reports The New York Times.

DefSec James Mattis tells Congress about 19 percent of its military properties around the world might be unneeded. Washington Examiner reports Mattis is pressing for a BRAC.

Repealing the Jones Act could be a disaster for the US. Forbes explains why the law is important to national security and five of its benefits.

Bloomberg says if there’s truth in the maxim, “What doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger,” then Boeing should be worried about the outcome of its war on Bombardier Inc.

A North Korean official tells CNN there will be no diplomacy until North Korea has a ICBM capable of hitting the US East Coast.

Pentagon tightens rules for immigrant recruits in an expedited path to citizenship, reports Military Times, including an extended service requirement and requiring completed background checks before boot camp. These recruits provide language and necessary espionage skills. No new recruits into this program have been brought in since 2016, when the Pentagon assessed it did not have proper safeguards in place against potential insider threats.

Space awareness, persistence emerge as priorities. reports Defense Systems. Military space experts called on the Trump administration to refocus efforts away from expensive strategic space platforms to counter emerging low-tech threats through tactical tools such as real-time space situational awareness and the ability to reconstitute space assets as counter-space threats grow.

Virgin Galactic hopes to be in space by the end of the year, reports Aviation Week, kicking off a final round of test flights before beginning commercial suborbital space tourism.

For the first time, scientists spot light amid gravitational waves emitted by colliding stars, reports Huffington Post. “We’ve heard this thunder before, one scientist said, but this is the first time we have also been able to see the lightning.”

Contracts:

American Electronics Inc., California, Maryland, is being awarded a $27,581,636 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for engineering, technical and management services in support of Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, St. Inigoes, Maryland. These services shall support the Rapid Capability Engineering Department (AIR-4.11) and the Engineering, Prototyping and Business Operations Division (AD-4.11.5). Work will be performed at St. Inigoes, Maryland (80 percent); California, Maryland (10 percent); and other locations in the US (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Funding will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured as a 100 percent small business set-aside via an electronic request for proposals; four proposals were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-18-D-0003).

Programs Management Analytics and Technologies Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, is being awarded a $7,424,213 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to perform integrated mission platform and collaborative targeting (IMPaCT) analysis in support of the Office of Naval Research. This contract provides for the demonstration of the operational impact of replacing large volumes of compact messages with tailored detailed messages for a given operational area by using shore-side analytics using IMPaCT. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (45 percent); Denver, Colorado (40 percent); and Patuxent River, Maryland (15 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2020. Fiscal 2017, research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $100,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via a broad agency announcement; five offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (N68335-18-C-0028).

