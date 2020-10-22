China Lake Super Hornet Crashes

Super Hornet out of NAS Lemoore crashed in central California, reports Navy Times. The pilot ejected and was taken to a local hospital for examination. 23ABC News reported that the crash occurred west of the town of Ridgecrest, near the crossing of highways 178 and 14, a few miles from the China Lake base.

For the first time in nearly a century of United States naval aviation, the Navy and Marine Corps went a full year without a fatal aircraft crash, reports Task & Purpose.

Military Times lists the 181 veterans running for 162 House and Senate seats this year, a slight increase from the 173 veteran candidates who won major political party primaries in 2018.

The National Guard is prepping for election-related missions that include cybersecurity for local electoral authorities, ballot counting in at least one state, backup for police, or if unrest erupts after the vote, reports The Washington Post.

A pair of Democratic senators has introduced a bill aimed at constraining the Trump administration’s effort to sell F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates, reports The Hill.

The largest class of new sailors since 2004 just graduated from Navy’s Recruit Training Command, reports Navy Times. The service has surpassed its enlisted accession goal for fiscal 2020, according to Chief of Naval Personnel VADM John Nowell Jr.

NASA spacecraft successfully touched an asteroid for rare space samples, reports PBS. The spacecraft dodged boulders the size of buildings to momentarily touch the surface of the asteroid to collect a handful of cosmic rubble for return to Earth. It was a first for the United States — only Japan has scored asteroid samples.

The Supreme Court is taking up a challenge, a $2.5 billion Trump administration funding workaround on the use of Pentagon funds to build a wall between the US and Mexico, reports Military Times. But the re-allocated funds have already been spent — paid out to contractors by the Army Corps of Engineers.

The Justice Department and several Republican-led states filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, reports Politico. Attorney General William Barr hailed the complaint as a “monumental case” filed in Washington, DC, federal court. Eleven Republican attorneys general — representing Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina, and Texas — signed on to the complaint.

The US is nearing “rapid acceleration” of Covid-19 cases, expert warns, as daily infections top 60,000, reports CNN. The US recorded more than 60,300 new cases Tuesday, and the national seven-day case average hit about 59,500 — an increase of about 73% in five and a half weeks, Johns Hopkins University data show. That’s the highest average since Aug. 3. And things will likely get worse, experts warn.

About 250 Marines and sailors returned to Camp Pendleton after a month of helping quell California wildfires, reports Stars and Stripes. The 7th Engineer Support Battalion was one of two active duty units that trained to become wildland firefighters this fire season.

A Marine Corps general is under investigation for using racial slur and relieved of command, reports Stars and Stripes. MAJ GEN Stephen Neary has been relieved of command of US Marines in Europe and Africa while the service investigates allegations he used a racial slur that denigrates Black people.

After years of sometimes contentious discussions, the Army and Air Force have adopted a plan to work together on what they are now calling Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control — the idea that all of the US military’s sensors and shooters must be able to send data to each other seamlessly and instantaneously, reports C4ISRNET.

The US and UK navies are ready to sign an agreement to merge their tech futures, reports Defense News. “Throughout our careers we have had a drive for interoperability with allies,” said First Sea Lord ADM Tony Radakin. “But increasingly it feels to us that bar has to be raised. … The obvious example is the US Marine jets on board the QE carrier. That is an obvious example of interchangeability.”

Russia is ready to freeze nuclear warheads in exchange for a New START extension, reports The Hill. Russia said this week it would be open to a mutual nuclear warhead freeze with the United States in exchange for a one-year extension on the last nuclear treaty between Moscow and Washington.

Vanessa Guillen’s family will receive military death benefits after a new Army ruling, reports Military.com. The Army has concluded that Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s death, allegedly at the hands of another soldier, occurred in the “line of duty” — a designation that gives her next of kin access to benefits and services.

Senators urge the Pentagon to suspend implementation of the Army’s new fitness test, reports The Washington Post. Democratic senators argue that the high-profile initiative to improve physical readiness is based on faulty data and could undermine the goal of creating a diverse force.

Contracts:

Deloitte & Touche LLP, Arlington, Virginia, has been awarded a $52,928,501 firm-fixed-price, labor-hours and time and material contract. The contract provides audit remediation, risk management, financial management and reporting, data analytics and related services for the Deputy Chief Financial Officer Program within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller). When funds become available, fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,216,636 will be obligated for this requirement. The expected completion date is Oct. 25, 2025. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-21-F-0002).

Whitney, Bradley & Brown Inc., Reston, Virginia (N00189-21-D-Z001); Systems Planning & Analysis Inc., Alexandria, Virginia (N00189-21-D-Z002); and Metron Inc., Reston, Virginia (N00189-21-D-Z003), are awarded an estimated $35,478,966 multiple award for cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts to provide analytical, engineering, scientific and programming services in support of the program objective memorandum of the Chief of Naval Operations in the areas of manpower, fleet readiness and logistics capabilities. The contracts will run concurrently and will include a 60-month ordering period and are expected to be completed by October 2025. Work will be performed at various contractor supplier locations (94%); and Washington, DC (6%). The percentage of work at each contractor facility cannot be determined at this time. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $150,000 ($50,000 on each of the three contracts) will be obligated to fund the contracts’ minimum amounts and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. This contract resulted from a full and open competitive solicitation through the Navy Electronic Business Opportunities and Federal Business Opportunities websites pursuant to the authority set forth in Federal Acquisition Regulation 16.504, with six offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command, Fleet Logistics Center, Norfolk Contracting Department, Philadelphia Office, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

