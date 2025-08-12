Celebrate the End of Summer at St. Clement’s Museum

Enjoy a free day of family fun celebrating the end of summer on the waterside lawn at St. Clement’s Island Museum’s annual Children’s Day event from 11am to 2pm Saturday, August 16, 2025. Families can enjoy games, crafts, face painting, snow cones, balloons, and more. The 7th District Optimist Club will present a kiddie tractor pull and offer a free bike raffle for children 12 and younger.

Hometown Karaoke and DJ Services will play kid-friendly tunes. Other outside exhibitors include the local fire department and rescue squad, St. Mary’s County Health Department, the Delicados, St. Mary’s County Library, and many more.

Organizers encourage families to get there early–the first 100 children will receive a free special Children’s Day cup courtesy of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division and sponsors and a goody bag courtesy of the Southern Maryland American Legion Auxiliary Unit 221.

The 7th District Optimist Club will be selling hamburgers, hotdogs, fries, and drinks. The museum will be open and water taxi rides to St. Clement’s Island will be running. Regular admission and fares apply.

The museum is at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point. For more information, call 301-769-2222 or visit www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum.