Celebrate National Recovery Month
Celebrate National Recover Month with Beacon of Hope’s “r is for Recovery” Challenge: Sept. 7 – Oct. 6, 2020.
Q: What is the Challenge about?
A: GETTING INVOLVED AND HAVING CHOICES!
Q: How does the Challenge work?
A: TO GET A CHALLENGE POINT PARTICIPATE IN:
- ANY ZOOM OR IN PERSON BEACON OF HOPE GROUPS OR
- 1-1 RECOVERY COACHING/RECOVERY CHECK UP MEETING
EARN UP TO 5 POINTS!
Q: What do I get for my points?
A: KNOWLEDGE & CONNECTION, of course! PLUS, REDEEM FOR THE FOLLOWING PRIZES:
- Chik Fil A free sandwich card (California MD location)
- Rita’s free Italian Ice card (Solomons MD location)
- St. Inie’s Coffee free coffee ticket (Lexington Park MD location)
- Beacon of Hope face mask
- “r” is for Recovery lapel/lanyard pin
Earn your choice or earn them all!
Q: How do I sign up?
A: Just show up at a Beacon of Hope support group in person or on Zoom (the Zoom schedule is below) — or make an appointment for an individual session and to get group information!!
Need some more information? Plenty of ways to reach us: Beacon of Hope Recover Community Center: Millison Plaza, 21770 FDR Blvd, Lexington Park. Call or Text: 240-298-0212 Email Beacon of Hope: contact@firstrecoverysomd.org
Zoom meetings with Beacon of Hope: on ZOOM app with Meeting ID 728 9773 5395 and Password 12345 or Call 415-762-9988 and use same Meeting ID and Password
Walden has been providing Addiction Recovery & Mental Health Treatment in Southern Maryland since 1973, in safe and welcoming environments for healing, growth & transformation.
For more information about Pyramid Walden visit their Leader Member Page.