Celebrate National Recovery Month

Block Party

Celebrate National Recover Month with Beacon of Hope’s “r is for Recovery” Challenge: Sept. 7 – Oct. 6, 2020.

Q: What is the Challenge about?

A:  GETTING INVOLVED AND HAVING CHOICES!

Q: How does the Challenge work?

A: TO GET A CHALLENGE POINT PARTICIPATE IN:

  • ANY ZOOM OR IN PERSON BEACON OF HOPE GROUPS OR
  • 1-1 RECOVERY COACHING/RECOVERY CHECK UP MEETING

EARN UP TO 5 POINTS!

Q: What do I get for my points?

A: KNOWLEDGE & CONNECTION, of course! PLUS, REDEEM FOR THE FOLLOWING PRIZES:

  • Chik Fil A free sandwich card (California MD location)
  • Rita’s free Italian Ice card (Solomons MD location)
  • St. Inie’s Coffee free coffee ticket (Lexington Park MD location)
  • Beacon of Hope face mask
  • “r” is for Recovery lapel/lanyard pin

Earn your choice or earn them all!

Q: How do I sign up?

A: Just show up at a Beacon of Hope support group in person or on Zoom (the Zoom schedule is below) — or make an appointment for an individual session and to get group information!!

Need some more information? Plenty of ways to reach us: Beacon of Hope Recover Community Center: Millison Plaza, 21770 FDR Blvd, Lexington Park. Call or Text: 240-298-0212 Email Beacon of Hope: contact@firstrecoverysomd.org

Zoom meetings with Beacon of Hope: on ZOOM app with Meeting ID 728 9773 5395 and Password 12345 or Call 415-762-9988 and use same Meeting ID and Password

 

Walden has been providing Addiction Recovery & Mental Health Treatment in Southern Maryland since 1973, in safe and welcoming environments for healing, growth & transformation.

Call or text Beacon of Hope Recovery Community Center at 240-298-0212, Email Beacon of Hope: contact@firstrecoverysomd.org

Pyramid-Walden is located at 21770 FDR Blvd., Lexington Park, MD 20653; Phone: (301) 327-2555; Fax: 301.866.9189

For more information about Pyramid Walden visit their Leader Member Page.

