Celebrate National Recovery Month

Posted by Walden Behavioral Health on Sunday, September 6, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Celebrate National Recover Month with Beacon of Hope’s “r is for Recovery” Challenge: Sept. 7 – Oct. 6, 2020.



Q: What is the Challenge about?

A: GETTING INVOLVED AND HAVING CHOICES!

Q: How does the Challenge work?

A: TO GET A CHALLENGE POINT PARTICIPATE IN:

ANY ZOOM OR IN PERSON BEACON OF HOPE GROUPS OR

1-1 RECOVERY COACHING/RECOVERY CHECK UP MEETING

EARN UP TO 5 POINTS!

Q: What do I get for my points?

A: KNOWLEDGE & CONNECTION, of course! PLUS, REDEEM FOR THE FOLLOWING PRIZES:

Chik Fil A free sandwich card (California MD location)

Rita’s free Italian Ice card (Solomons MD location)

St. Inie’s Coffee free coffee ticket (Lexington Park MD location)

Beacon of Hope face mask

“r” is for Recovery lapel/lanyard pin

Earn your choice or earn them all!

Q: How do I sign up?

A: Just show up at a Beacon of Hope support group in person or on Zoom (the Zoom schedule is below) — or make an appointment for an individual session and to get group information!!

Need some more information? Plenty of ways to reach us: Beacon of Hope Recover Community Center: Millison Plaza, 21770 FDR Blvd, Lexington Park. Call or Text: 240-298-0212 Email Beacon of Hope: contact@firstrecoverysomd.org

Zoom meetings with Beacon of Hope: on ZOOM app with Meeting ID 728 9773 5395 and Password 12345 or Call 415-762-9988 and use same Meeting ID and Password

Walden has been providing Addiction Recovery & Mental Health Treatment in Southern Maryland since 1973, in safe and welcoming environments for healing, growth & transformation.

Call or text Beacon of Hope Recovery Community Center at 240-298-0212, Email Beacon of Hope: contact@firstrecoverysomd.org

Pyramid-Walden is located at 21770 FDR Blvd., Lexington Park, MD 20653; Phone: (301) 327-2555; Fax: 301.866.9189

For more information about Pyramid Walden visit their Leader Member Page.