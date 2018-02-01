Cause Theatre Brings ‘Lockdown’ to CSM Stage

“Lockdown,” a short drama by Douglas Craven, will be performed at the College of Southern Maryland‘s Fine Arts Center on the La Plata Campus at 8730 Mitchell Road.

The Cause Theatre performances will be held:

Thursday, February 1 | 7:30 pm La Plata Campus

Friday, February 2 | 8 pm La Plata Campus

Saturday, February 3 | 2 pm La Plata Campus

The tickets will be $5 for all seats.

Due to mature content and heavy subject matter, this production may not be suitable for all audiences.

In a dark classroom, eight students sit in an “official lockdown,” not knowing if it’s just a drill or an actual emergency. When a hysterical younger girl bolts from the room and the teacher follows, the remaining students are left alone to decide if it’s safer to stay or run.

“Lockdown” is being produced by special arrangement with Playscripts Inc. (www.playscripts.com).

Next up in March will be “Journey’s End” by R.C. Sherriff.

The Cause Theatre performances will be held at:

Thursday, March 15 | 7:30 pm La Plata Campus

Friday, March 16 | 8 pm La Plata Campus

Saturday, March 17 | 2 pm La Plata Campus

The tickets will be $5 for all seats.

Due to mature content and heavy subject matter, this production may not be suitable for all audiences.

Set over the course of four days leading up to a massive German attack on the British trenches in 1917, Journey’s End charts the tension and claustrophobia as the new recruit to the company, Lieutenant Raleigh, discovers that Captain Stanhope, his former childhood friend and hero, has changed almost beyond recognition.

The play will be produced by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc.

