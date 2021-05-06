Carrier Air Wing Next TPP/ANA Panel Topic

The Patuxent Partnership and the Association of Naval Aviation Pax River Squadron will host the next virtual panel Webex webinar, “Distributed Maritime Operations: Who You Gonna Call? The Carrier Air Wing,” on May 25.

The keynote speaker will be VADM Jeffrey Hughes, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Warfighting Development, N7, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations.

The deputy chief of naval operations for warfighting development (DCNO N7) is charged with advancing Navy warfighting advantage in order to deter, dissuade and deny, or defeat adversaries. N7’s mission and functions follow three broad, interrelated lines of effort: warfighter development, warfare development, and warfighting corps development.

The agenda for the virtual event from 4 to 6 pm Tuesday, May 25, is as follows:

4 pm — Introduction and welcome by TPP Executive Director Bonnie Green and ANA Pax River CO Mark “Stick” Converse

4:10 pm — Panel begins with keynote by VADM Hughes.

Panelists representing the following PEOs and command have been invited and will be noted when confirmed:

RADM Shane Gahagan, PEO, Tactical Aircraft Programs, PEO(T) (confirmed)

Other panelists to be confirmed.

Question-and-answer session.

The panel would appreciate receiving questions in advance. Submit questions by May 21. Send them to Jen Brown, programs and membership director, at jennifer.brown@paxpartnership.org.

6 pm Webinar conclusion

Registration is complimentary for all attendees. Register here. Please note, there will be no registration fee for future virtual programs. When TPP returns to in-person programs, there will be a registration fee.

In the photo above: The Dwight D. Eisenhower and Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Groups conduct dual carrier and joint air wing operations with a B-52H Stratofortress in the Arabian Sea on March 21, 2020. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins)

