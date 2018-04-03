Buffett Earns Navy’s Highest Civilian Award

Musician Jimmy Buffett was presented with the Superior Public Service Award last week by NavSec Richard V. Spencer for supporting the Navy and Marine Corps, reports USNI News. It’s the highest award that can be given to a civilian not employed by the Navy. The award was presented during a concert at the Naval Academy in Annapolis.

USNI reports it is looking less and less likely the carrier-variants of the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter will be ready for combat this year as has long been planned, but their first deployment is still expected in 2021.

The White House is being urged to sell F-35 JSFs to Taiwan, reports The National Interest. “The survivability of the F35B and modern long-range sensors could help Taiwan intercept Chinese missiles, promoting deterrence well into the next decade,” Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and James Inhofe (R-OK) wrote in a March 26 letter to the president.

A Center for Strategic and International Studies report makes the case for a national strategy for simultaneously advancing and harnessing artificial intelligence technology, reports Defense Systems. Among CSIS’ recommendations is a federal role in establishing ethical and safety frameworks for implementing machine intelligence.

The Marine Corps has announced the creation of new cyber military occupational codes, including enlisted positions and offensive and defensive officer roles with two more cyberspace officer positions, reports Defense Systems. Instead of being rotated to a new base or job after a few years, Marines who select cyber MOS stay in their role and do the work.

The ATARI, or aircraft terminal approach remote inceptor, was successfully demonstrated for the first time ever last week aboard the carrier Abraham Lincoln when crew members used the video game-like system to control an F/A-18 during a touch-and-go, reports Navy Times.

President Donald Trump has said that as soon as victory can be declared against ISIS, he wants American troops out of Syria, reports The Associated Press. In an interview Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) argued that leaving Syria would wipe out gains against the Islamic State terrorist group, reports Politico.

President Trump has nominated RADM Ronny Jackson to replace fired VA Secretary David Shulkin, who was embroiled in a scandal over his spending during a trip to Europe last summer, reports The Atlantic. RADM Jackson is the president’s personal physician.

It’s been more than a year after the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit first test fired an AGM-114L Longbow Hellfire, reports The Drive, but the Navy still hasn’t officially decided whether to proceed with production of the surface-to-surface missile module for the rest of the ships.

A used Royal Air Force C-130J could soon be supporting the Navy’s Blue Angels fighter demonstration team as a long-term replacement for the team’s famous “Fat Albert,” reports FlightGlobal.

NASA has selected 25 early-stage concepts of different platforms that may aid future space exploration missions, reports ExecutiveGov.com.

Contracts:

Progeny Systems Corp., Manassas, Virginia, was awarded an $11,413,828 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-14-C-5209) to exercise an option for engineering and technical services in support of the Navy’s AN/UYQ-100 Undersea Warfare (USW) Decision Support System (DSS). The AN/UYQ-100 USW DSS provides an integrated near real-time net-centric USW command and control capability across multiple platforms for the fleet. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (67 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (12 percent); Gig Harbor, Washington (7 percent); Middleton, Rhode Island (6 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (4 percent); and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (4 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2019. Fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,045,765 will be obligated at the time of award. Contract funds in the amount of $186,500 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded March 30, 2018)

Arrow DJB JV II LLC, Upper Marlboro, Maryland (N40080-18-D-0010); Asta Roofing and Construction LLC, Winslow, Arizona (N40080-18-D-0011); IronShore Contracting Inc., Linthicum, Maryland (N40080-18-D-0012); EG Management Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland (N40080-18-D-0013); Roofing and Sustainable Systems Inc., Rosedale, Maryland (N40080-18-D-0014); and Island Contracting Inc., Beltsville, Maryland (N40080-18-D-0015), are each being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contract for roofing projects located primarily within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of responsibility (AOR). The work to be performed provides for roofing services with the contractor providing all labor, supervision, engineering, materials, equipment, tools, parts, supplies, and transportation to perform all work described in the specifications. The maximum dollar value including the base period and four option years for all six contracts combined is $99,000,000. Arrow DJB JV II LLC is being awarded task order 0001 at $733,748 for Building 097 roof replacement at Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, District of Columbia. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by September 2018. All work on this contract will be performed primarily within the NAVFAC Washington AOR to include District of Columbia (40 percent); Virginia (40 percent); and Maryland (20 percent). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of April 2023. Fiscal 2018 supervision, inspection, and overhead; and fiscal 2018 Navy working capital funds in the amount of $783,748 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction, (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy and Marine Corps); and Navy working capital funds. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with 18 proposals received. These six contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Newport News Shipbuilding (HII-NNS) Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is being awarded a $179,968,887 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-16-C-2116) for the purchase of additional long-lead-time material in support of PCU Enterprise (CVN 80). The purpose of this action is to definitize efforts previously announced as an undefinitized contract action and increase the scope of the contract for additional long-lead-time material. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by February 2027. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $179,968,887 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured, in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii) -only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

HKS WSP JV, Dallas, Texas, is being awarded a $33,447,827 modification to increase the maximum dollar value of a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N62470-17-D-5010) for architect–engineering services for medical design projects located throughout the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) area of responsibility (AOR) worldwide. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $83,447,827. Critical projects are planned to be performed in the NAVFAC AOR worldwide including but not limited to Hawaii (22 percent); California (20 percent); Maryland (16 percent); Japan (8 percent); Texas (8 percent); North Carolina (6 percent); Connecticut (5 percent); Florida (5 percent); Cuba (4 percent); Tennessee (2 percent); Virginia (2 percent); Italy (1 percent); and South Carolina (1 percent). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of March 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. Task orders will be primarily funded by operations and maintenance (Navy). The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Cubic Global Defense, San Diego, California, is being awarded an $11,605,378 firm-fixed-price modification under a previously awarded contract (M67854-18-C-7801) for Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Training Systems Support (MTSS), managed by Program Manager Training Systems, Orlando, Florida. MTSS provides pre-deployment training to Marine Corps (USMC) operating forces within a joint and combined environment to improve USMC warfighting skills. Realistic computer-based simulation training; command, control, computers, communications, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance training; combined arms staff trainer training; MAGTF tactical warfare simulation; and deployable virtual training environment for individual Marines through senior Marine Corps commanders and their battle staffs is provided at multiple continental US; and outside continental US sites. The work will be performed at various government locations including Quantico, Virginia (55 percent); Camp Pendleton, California (10 percent); Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (15 percent); Twentynine Palms, California (10 percent); and Okinawa, Japan (10 percent). Work is expected to be completed by Oct. 26, 2018. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) in the amount of $11,605,378 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract modification was procured on a sole-source basis in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1). The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contract activity.

AT&T Corp., Columbia, Maryland, was awarded a firm fixed price modification to exercise option year four of a previously awarded, sole-source contract for the Priority Telecommunication Service (PTS) to support the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Emergency Communications (OEC). The AT&T contract was one of three sole-source contracts awarded to support the National Security/ Emergency Preparedness (NS/EP) PTS via utilizing the public switched networks. The PTS is a White House directed program that leverages the commercially owned public switched network to provide specially designed telecommunications services to the NS/EP user community during natural or man-made disasters when conventional communications services are ineffective. The face value of this action is $11,678,027, funded by fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $79,875,418 with lifecycle amount of $309,800,000. Performance is throughout the continental US. The OEC’s National Security/Emergency Preparedness PTS program provides communications under all circumstances, including crisis or emergency, attack, recovery, and reconstitution, when network congestion or damage renders conventional communications ineffective, by utilizing the surviving assets of the public switched network to provide priorities and routing alternatives. The period of performance for this action is April 1, 2018, through March 31, 2019. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (HC1013-14-C-0003 P00028).

Verizon Business Network Services Inc., Ashburn, Virginia, was awarded a firm-fixed-price modification to exercise option year four of a previously awarded, sole-source contract for the Priority Telecommunication Service (PTS) to support the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Emergency Communications (OEC). The Verizon contract was one of three sole-source contracts awarded to support the National Security/ Emergency Preparedness (NS/EP) (PTS via utilizing the public switched networks. The PTS is a White House directed program that leverages the commercially owned public switched network to provide specially designed telecommunications services to the NS/EP user community during natural or man-made disasters when conventional communications services are ineffective. The face value of this action is $7,153,036, funded by fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $83,057,583 with lifecycle amount of $291,500,000. Performance is throughout the continental US. The OEC’s National Security/Emergency Preparedness PTS program provides communications under all circumstances, including crisis or emergency, attack, recovery, and reconstitution, when network congestion or damage renders conventional communications ineffective, by utilizing the surviving assets of the public switched network to provide priorities and routing alternatives. The period of performance for this action is April 1, 2018, through March 31, 2019. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (HC1013-14-C-0002 P00024).

Cloud Lake Technology, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded an $8,619,696 modification (P00006) to previously awarded contract FA8075-17-C-0002 for Information Analysis Center Program Management Office support (IAC PMO). This modification exercises an option under the basic contract and provides program management analysis, acquisition management, operations analysis, financial analysis, process improvement, strategic communications, and performance measurement support to the IAC PMO. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $12,994,742. Work will be performed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by March 31, 2019. Fiscal year 2018 and 2019 research and development funds in the amount of $2,644,492 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Installation Contracting Agency, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, is the contracting activity.

Medical Center Orthotics and Prosthetics LLC, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity single award contract, with a maximum value of $91,801,202, to supply upper and lower human extremity prosthetics for the amputee patients served by the Orthotic & Prosthetic Service – Department of Rehabilitation & Directorate of Surgical Services, at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), Bethesda, Maryland. The contractor will measure; fabricate; manufacture; assemble, fit, and test; either new or existing post-operative prosthetic devices. The period of performance is for a 12-month base period, with two option periods, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2021. Work location is at the contractor’s facility in Silver Spring, Maryland; at WRNMMC, Bethesda, Maryland; and, as needed task orders may be written for other medical treatment facilities (MTFs) in the National Capital Region. Task orders fulfilling prosthetic patient prescriptions for their prosthetic devices funded by the fiscal 2018 Department of Defense Health Services appropriation. This contract was a competitive, small business solicitation via Federal Business Opportunity website, with four (4) proposals being received. The Defense Health Agency – Contracting Office, National Capital Region (NCR), Falls Church, Virginia is the contracting activity (HT0014-18-D-0001).

Raytheon Technical Services Co. LLC, Sterling, Virginia, is being awarded a $14,442,302 task order for Philippines maritime proliferation prevention under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract HDTRA1-11-D-0007 for the Weapons of Mass Destruction Proliferation Prevention Program for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) in support of DTRA/Cooperative Threat Reduction. Work will be performed at multiple locations in the Philippines with support services in the Washington, District of Columbia, commuting area. Proposals were solicited and received by one offeror. The contracting activity is the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.