The flight recorder aboard Lion Air Flight 610 shows the pilots repeatedly fought to override an automatic safety system installed in the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane. CNN reports that the system pulled the plane’s nose down more than two dozen times. According to the report, the pilots first manually corrected an “automatic aircraft nose down” two minutes after takeoff and performed the same procedure again and again before the plane hurtled nose-first into the Java Sea.

Navy leaders tell Congress that time and stable budgets are needed to address vessel maintenance delays and backlogs at the nation’s public shipyards, reports UPI. A 30-year vessel repair and upgrade plan is to be issued in the spring. It will assess required shipyard capacity for existing and future ships, which is not currently known.

Progress on drone, vehicle engines signals Turkey’s independence from foreign suppliers, reports Defense News.

Guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain left a dry dock in Yokosuka, Japan, after nine months of repairs stemming from a 2017 collision with a merchant chemical tanker that killed 10 sailors, USNI reports and has video. Following the Aug. 20 collision off the coast of Singapore, the destroyer was taken via heavy-lift ship to Yokosuka, where it entered the dry dock in February. “Today, McCain has a fully restored hull, a new port thrust shaft, and newly constructed berthing spaces,” reads a statement from US 7th Fleet.

The Navy seeks alternative funding for Columbia-class ballistic-missile submarine program to be funded outside the normal shipbuilding budget to reach a 355-ship fleet faster, USNI reports. But the $100 billion SSBN program looms over the next 15 years of spending.

A notification error led to a false report of an active shooter at Walter Reed, reports Military Times. The notification system was inadvertently activated while preparing for an upcoming drill, without the words “exercise” or “drill.” People who saw the notification contacted security at the Maryland base, which launched an active shooter response.

Three US service members were killed and three wounded Tuesday when an improvised explosive device exploded near the city of Ghazni in Afghanistan, reports The Hill. More than 2,400 US forces have died in the Afghanistan conflict since it began 17 years ago.

Elon Musk’s rocket company, Space X, will be launching a gaggle of small satellites before bringing its orbital booster back to Earth for an unprecedented third time, reports Cnet. The payload bay atop that Falcon 9 is going to be crowded — it’s loaded with 64 small satellites from 34 different organizations representing 17 nations.

The Air Force fired the head of a B-52 Stratofortress bomber squadron at Minot Air Force Base, ND, for failing to maintain a professional and positive workplace, reports Military.com. Lt. Col. Paul Goossen was removed from command of the 69th Bomb Squadron “due to a loss of trust and confidence from his failure to maintain a professional workplace environment.”

Navy hospital ship Comfort is treating Venezuelan migrants and Colombians, reports Navy Times. Docked off Riohacha near Colombia’s border with Venezuela it is on an 11-week mission to three South American nations. Dozens on the hospital ship were getting treatment for conditions including cataracts and hernias.

President Donald Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin but not with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 summit this week, reports The Washington Times. The snubbing at the G20 meeting in Argentina is the first sign that relations with the crown prince are on the skids after he was potentially implicated in the assassination of Saudi dissident writer Jamal Khashoggi, although Mr. Trump has said he is not planning to cut off arms deals and other economic ties with the kingdom.

Trace Systems Inc., Vienna, Virginia, was awarded an $11,857,548 modification (P00006) to contract W91RUS-17-C-0044 for information technology engineering and logistics support services. Work will be performed in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait; Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar; and Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2019. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $11,857,548 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded $14,976,124 for cost, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price task order N0001919F2578 against a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract (N00019-16-D-1000). This task order provides for security, project engineering, sustainment engineering, integrated logistics support, material support, program support and training for the VH-3D/VH-60N executive helicopter special progressive aircraft rework. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (88 percent); and Quantico, Virginia (12 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2019. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,976,124 will be obligated at time of award; all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Advanced Alliant Solutions Joint Venture Team, Fairfax, Virginia, is awarded $8,806,234 for modification P00014 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-16-C-0068) to exercise an option for information assurance services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Information Technology/Cyber Security Department. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (99 percent); and Lakehurst, New Jersey (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2019. Fiscal 2019 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $4,035,039 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Melwood Horticultural Training Center Inc., Upper Marlboro, Maryland, is awarded an $8,217,493 modification under a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N40080-16-D-0303) to exercise option three for custodial services at the US Naval Academy Complex, Annapolis. The work to be performed provides for custodial services such as trash removal, cleaning, vacuuming, floor cleaning and scrubbing, re-lamping, specialized cleaning of the John Paul Jones Crypt, and basketball floor installation and removal. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $32,956,636. Work will be performed in Annapolis, Maryland, and work is expected to be completed November 2019. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $8,217,493 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

