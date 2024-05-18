Blue Star Museum Program Begins May 18

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, May 18, 2024

Historic St. Mary’s City and St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Lighthouse museums will join the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently serving US military personnel and their families.

The Old Jail Museum and Drayden African American Schoolhouse already offer free admission to all, and guests are encouraged to visit these sites as well.

The 2024 program will begin on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 18, 2024, and end on Labor Day, Monday, September 2, 2024.

Learn more and find the list of participating museums at arts.gov/BlueStarMuseums.

Blue Star Museums is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and participating museums across America.

“Military families love Blue Star Museums, and we couldn’t run this program without the National Endowment for the Arts and the museums across the nation who show they care by participating,” said Blue Star Families CEO Kathy Roth-Douquet. “Access to museums enriches military families, creates wonderful family memories, and helps us feel connected to our communities so that we can thrive and do the hard job we have to do for the country. I am delighted for us to launch the 14th year of this very special program.”

Please note that free admission does not apply to the water taxi at St. Clement’s Island Museum, only regular museum admission. Call 301-769-2222 for more information.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the US military — Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force, members of the Reserves, National Guard, US Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. The military ID holder can be either an active-duty service member or a dependent family member with the appropriate ID card.

The active-duty member does not have to be present for family members to use the program.

Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card, DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), DD Form 1173-1 ID card or the Next Generation Uniformed Services (Real) ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.