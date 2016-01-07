Blue Crabs Finally Dig In as Winter Arrives

Posted by Jack Russell on Thursday, January 7, 2016 · 5 Comments

Message from the Cap’n is a compilation of fishing advice, waterman and weather insights, Chesapeake lore, and ordinary malarkey.

Or, as the Cap’n puts it,

News from the folks who keep their feet wet in the Potomac and St. Mary’s

Tuesday’s water temperature reached 48 degrees F at the weather buoy at Point Lookout. After the cold Monday night, steam could be seen venting across the width of the Potomac. What a difference a few days bring, with us wearing shorts on Christmas Day, watching hard crabs crawl on the bottom in St. George Creek over New Year’s Day and snow showers in Smith Creek while catching oysters on Monday.

Speaking of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab, they will start to bury in the mud when the water temp gets below 50 degrees. The colder the water the deeper they bury in the mud. Come spring and the water starts to warm, the crabs come out, and our season begins around April 1.

Maryland’s oyster season started on Oct. 1 and continues until April 1. Our local oyster rocks were worked hard last year, and oysters did not grow much over the summer. We did have a fantastic “spat set” (baby oyster set) so a bright future awaits in two years if they survive. We also have a load of “blisters, sea squirts and toad eggs,” or whatever you may want to call them, covering the oyster bars. These single-celled creatures usually die off after the river water gets cold, making it easier for the oyster-folk to work.

The pound net season is now finished in the Potomac River. Here is the scenario: one can start driving poles on Feb. 1 in advance of the Feb. 15 season opening date. The season ends Dec. 15 and the net poles have to be pulled by Dec. 31. Rockfish, or striped bass, have quotas limited by tags for each fish.

The pound net season does not close in the Chesapeake Bay. A pound netter can sign a declaration of intent to fish all winter and then leave the nets in the water. Rockfish can only be sold in Maryland from June 1 until Dec. 31 and have a poundage quota and tags for each fish.

To learn more about pound nets watch the video:

Waterman lore: A dense bank of clouds on the southern horizon in the morning sky portends blustery weather for the day ahead.

Till next week,

Capt. Jack

