Belvoir Job Fair Recruits for DC, N.VA & Pentagon

Posted by JobZone on Thursday, March 5, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Thursday, March 19, 2020, 10am to 2 pm, JobZone will hold its spring Belvoir – Springfield VA focused Job Fair at the American Legion Post 176, 6520 Amherst Ave., Springfield, VA 22151.

The Belvoir – Springfield VA job fair focuses on recruitment needs in the surrounding areas of

Northern Virginia and Washington, DC.

Events are heavily marketed to Fort Belvoir, Quantico, Pentagon, and other DC military installations.

All industries are invited! All job candidates who meet job requirements are encouraged to participate!

VETERANS, ACTIVE-RETIRED MILITARY, AND WOUNDED WARRIORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND!

The March 19, 2020, Belvoir-Springfield VA focused Job Fair includes the registered employers listed below.

This Participating Companies List will continually be updated at the JobZone Online link provided below.

COMPANIES: Contact JobZone now, to reserve your space. Email janet.giles@jobzoneonline.com or call 434-263-5102 or 540-226-1473.

JOB SEEKERS: HIGHLY RECOMMENDED:

REGISTER ONLINE: POST/LINK YOUR RESUME TO THE BELVOIR-SPRINGFIELD VA EVENT



– COMPANIES WILL HAVE ACCESS TO THE RESUME DATABASE THE NEXT DAY.

– BRING PLENTY OF COPIES OF YOUR RESUME.

– PROFESSIONAL DRESS OR MILITARY UNIFORM IS REQUIRED.

– RE-VISIT THE WEBSITE FOR UPDATES ON ADDITIONAL PARTICIPATING COMPANIES. You will also find all JobZone’s upcoming JobFairs listed here as well.

TARGETING A SPECIFIC COMPANY: SUBMIT YOUR RESUME EARLY (Janet.Giles@JobZoneOnline.com)

INCLUDE TARGET COMPANY NAME; JOB POSITION; BRIEF SUMMARY OF “HOW YOU QUALIFY”

JOBZONE will send the attached résumé with a summary of qualifications to the appropriate company recruiter prior to the day of the job fair.

PRE-REGISTER HERE FOR MARCH 19, 2020 – BELVOIR-SPRINGFIELD VA FOCUSED JOB FAIR

Bring copies of your résumé.

Be prepared to drop off copy of your résumé at the registration table.

Professional dress is required (or military uniform).

As noted above: register and post/link your résumé before the Job Fair. This is highly recommended.

Companies will have access to résumés the next day, if they are uploaded/linked prior to the career fair.

Continue to re-visit www.JobZoneOnline.com for updates.

All pre-registrants will receive updates on companies prior to the event.

Belvoir-Springfield VA Job Fair Directions to The American Legion Post 176; 6250 Amherst Ave., Springfield, VA 22151

Email janet.giles@jobzoneonline.com or call 434-263-5102/540-226-1473.

Upcoming JobZone events in the region include:

For more info, contact JobZone: Main Office 434-263-5102; Alternate Phone 540-226-1473; janet.giles@jobzoneonline.com; Facsimile 434-263-5199.

To learn more about JobZone visit their Leader Member page, or visit JobZone Online’s Facebook page. Janet Giles/JobZone founder can be found here at LinkedIn.