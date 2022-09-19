Bates Says TJ Bridge Top Concern of 29C

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, September 19, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Bill Bates is running for Delegate, District 29C, a reconfigured legislative district at the southern ends of St. Mary’s and Calvert counties.

Many former 29C addresses in St. Mary’s County were transferred into a different legislative district. [Please check the redistricting maps to see where your addresses was assigned.]

Noting the dual-county boundaries, Bill sees the Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge between St. Mary’s County and Solomons Island the district’s most important issue.

Bill became a resident of the Keepers Quarters at the Piney Point Light House in 1999. His job as a Natural Resources Police Officer involved patrolling both Calvert and St. Mary’s counties. During his 35 years with the Maryland Natural Resources Police – retiring at the rank of Captain – Bill had many opportunities to observe the T.J. Bridge from its base.

Along with his own observations he had the opportunity to meet many residents of both counties. Through these interactions he developed a personal understanding of how increased population and construction affected their way of life. He had the unique opportunity to see firsthand the deterioration of the Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge, from the underside.

“The communities within District 29C are not separated by the Patuxent River,” Bill says, “rather they are united. Improvements to our infrastructure, such as the T.J. Bridge have the same importance to both counties.”

Bill believes supporting small businesses by stimulating tourism is critical to both counties, and the bridge – adequate and safe transportation — is indispensable to such a vision.

It’s the same with drawing and retaining top jobs, needed to have the best possible schools the desire to have safe communities with adequate law enforcement, adequate fire and emergency medical services.

Also shared on both sides of the Patuxent River is the concern that pollution and unmanaged growth will destroy the fish, crabs, oysters, and wildlife.

Bill moved to St. Mary’s County from Calvert County in 1999 and will become the first delegate to have lived-experience in both counties if he prevails in the Nov. 8, 2022 election.

He currently resides in Medley’s Neck, Leonardtown, MD. He is a member and trustee of Brooks United Methodist Church in Calvert County. He works for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office as a Civilian Logistics Coordinator

Bill believes there is more that unites us than divides us and, as Delegate for District 29C, he intends to help keep the community connected to state resources and each other. Bill will get the job done for 29C!

Bill asks for your vote on November 8th.

To learn more about Bill Bates or to volunteer on Bill’s team, visit: billbatesfor29c.com.