Bates Fundraiser for 29C – Sept. 15

September 11, 2022

Bill Bates is running for St. Mary’s County Delegate, District 29C, a reconfigured district in the southern end of the county. Learn more about Mr. Bates here.

Many St. Mary’s County addresses were transferred into a different legislative district this year, including Delegate Brian Crosby (D-29C). He will not be on the 29C ballot this year. Voters in 29C will find Bill Bates on their ballot. Mr. Crosby is running for reelection in District 29B.

The new District 29C covers area in both St. Mary’s and Calvert counties: St. George’s Island; Piney Point; Valley Lee; Draden; Callaway through St. Andrew’s Road to Route 235; Esperanza; Town Creek; Woodlawn; Patuxent Beach; Patuxent Blvd; Myrtle Point; Solomons Island; Ranch Estates; and White Sands.

[Find your district and locate voting information for Nov. 8, 2022.]

RSVP to Julia Nichols [email protected]