Meet 29C Delegate Candidate Bill Bates

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Bill Bates is running for St. Mary’s County Delegate, District 29C, a reconfigured district in the southern end of the county.

Many St. Mary’s County addresses were transferred into a different legislative district this year, including Delegate Brian Crosby (D-29C). He will not be on the 29C ballot this year. Voters in 29C will find Bill Bates on their ballot. Mr. Crosby is running for reelection in District 29B.

The new District 29C covers area in both St. Mary’s and Calvert counties: St. George’s Island; Piney Point; Valley Lee; Draden; Callaway through St. Andrew’s Road to Route 235; Esperanza; Town Creek; Woodlawn; Patuxent Beach; Patuxent Blvd; Myrtle Point; Solomons Island; Ranch Estates; and White Sands.

[Find your district and locate voting information for Nov. 8, 2022.]

The newly opened seat formerly held by a Democrat prompted Mr. Bates to step up as his party’s candidate.

He moved to St. Mary’s County from Calvert County in 1999 and will become the first delegate to have lived-experience in both counties if he prevails in the Nov. 8, 2022 election.

Bill currently resides in Medley’s Neck, Leonardtown, MD. He is a member and trustee of Brooks United Methodist Church in Calvert County. He has attended the University of Maryland, University College, Adelphi, MD; the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute, Patrick AFB, FL; and Prince George’s Community College, Largo, MD.

Bill Bates is an effective leader with managerial expertise overseeing budgets, law enforcement personnel and operations, military personnel, emergency operations, and communications.

He works for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office as a Civilian Logistics Coordinator. He served 35 years with the Maryland Natural Resources Police, working in Southern Maryland most of his career, and retiring at the rank of Captain.

As Master Sergeant in the Maryland Army National Guard, he retired after 31 years. His last assignment was Equal Opportunity Advisor for all National Guard units in the State of Maryland.

He was deployed to the Pentagon after 9-11 for Security Operations. During the first Gulf War he was deployed to Saudi Arabia for Operation Desert Storm.

Bill serves as Chair of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #8 Legislative Committee, served as President of the Maryland State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, and has served numerous terms as the President for local Natural Resources Police FOP Lodge #8. He has gained an extensive background and knowledge of the legislative process and is an active participant.

Mr. Bates has been a member of the St. Mary’s Democratic Central Committee member since 2018 and a Calvert County Democratic Central Committee alternate in 1996. Insider party baseball recognize that this consistency in an every-changing Democratic party is a testament to Bill’s determination to make consensus and move forward.

His many and varied fellow committee members describe Bill as a team player who identifies problems and develops efficient plans to resolve them.

Bill asks for your vote on November 8th to carry his can-do leadership to Annapolis as your Delegate from District 29C.

To learn more about Bill Bates or to volunteer on Bill’s team, visit: billbatesfor29c.com.