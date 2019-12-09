Base Communities Shaken Over Attacks

Posted by Java Joe on Monday, December 9, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Three naval aviation students were killed in a Friday shooting at NAS Pensacola. A Saudi military student opened fire inside a classroom on the Navy base, reports The Washington Post. Eight others were also injured. Authorities were digging into the background of the shooter to determine his motive, reports The Associated Press. Two of the slain men were hailed as heroes for saving the lives of others during the shooting, Business Insider reports.

Three different attacks on three Navy facilities over six days last week left seven people dead and nearly a dozen wounded, reports Washington Examiner. A civilian crashed into a base security vehicle in Fort Story in Virginia, fatally injuring a sailor and leaving the suspect hospitalized, reports The Virginian Pilot.

A 22-year-old active-duty sailor opened fire on three civilian employees, killing two, before he fatally shot himself at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard near Honolulu on Wednesday, reports ABC News. The shooter had been facing non-judicial punishment for a minor offense, reports USA Today.

The mass shootings at Pensacola and Pearl Harbor have generated debate on the policies governing weapons on military installations, reports NBC News.

While ship-mounted lasers could be the Navy’s most effective response to threats on the service’s surface ships, a new Congressional Research Service report on directed energy weapons indicates many of the Navy’s newest destroyers might not have enough power to fire them, reports Task & Purpose.

New weapons are increasing the F-22’s lethality, reports Fox News. The US Air Force and Lockheed Martin are arming the stealth fighter with more long-range precision attack technology, a wider targeting envelope or “field of regard,” and new networking technology enabling improved, real-time “collaborative targeting” between aircraft.

Three Minnesota National Guard soldiers were killed last week when the Black Hawk helicopter they were riding in for a routine maintenance test flight crashed, reports Army Times.

A Stevensville, MD, man has been arrested for pretending to be an Army Criminal Investigation agent in Annapolis, reports The Capital Gazette, about two years after pleading guilty to impersonating an FBI agent in Delaware.

The Army has announced upcoming deployments to Afghanistan and South Korea for its soldiers from 10th Mountain Division and 1st Infantry Division, reports Army Times.

The US Coast Guard is recompeting its potentially $10.5 billion Offshore Patrol Cutter contract because the program risks falling fatally behind schedule due to hurricane damage to the Panama City, FL, shipyard initially awarded the contract, reports USNI News.

Dancing in the Fredericksburg (VA) Center Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” is a family affair for the Mayers, reports The Arlington Catholic Herald. John Mayer, his wife and three children perform with the group. Mr. Mayer is an electronics engineer for the US Navy at NAS Patuxent River.

Contracts:

Northrop Grumman Mission Systems, Linthicum, Maryland, is awarded a $188,995,364 modification for the firm-fixed-price portion of a previously-awarded contract (M67854-19-C-0043). This modification is for the purchase of six Gallium Nitride full-rate-production systems and associated travel in support of Program Executive Officer Land Systems, Quantico, Virginia. Work will be performed in Linthicum, Maryland, and is expected to be complete by April 4, 2023. Fiscal 2020 procurement (Marine Corps) funds for $188,995,364 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract modification was not competitively procured. The base contract was prepared in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 and 10 US Code § 2304(c)(1). The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-19-C-0043).



Rockwell Collins Simulation and Training Solutions, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $12,819,390 modification (P00015) to a previously-awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N61340-17-C-0014) to procure additional in-scope work and technical data to refurbish and update the E-2D Hawkeye Integrated Training System-III at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed in May 2021. Fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy-AP, N) funds in the amount of $12,819,390 will be obligated at time of award, $9,615,568 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year — fiscal 2018 AP, N: $9,615,568; fiscal 2019 AP, N: $1,436,802; and fiscal 2020 AP, N: $1,767,020. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Invicta Global, LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $8,683,299 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facility support services at the US Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, District of Columbia. The maximum dollar value including the base period and six option years is $62,498,327. The work to be performed provides for all management, supervision, labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide facility support including facility investment, facility management, integrated solid waste management and pavement clearance. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, and is expected to be completed by June 2027. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2020 Navy working capital fund, (Navy) contract funds for $6,732,669 for recurring work will be obligated on an individual task order issued during the base period. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with six proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N62470-20-D-0002).

Smiths Detection, Edgewood, Maryland, was awarded an $11,734,549 modification (P00013) to contract W911SR-18-C-0033 for aerosol vapor chemical agent detector systems. Work will be performed in Edgewood, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of May 29, 2020. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,861,673 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

BlueForce Inc., Hampton, Virginia, has been awarded a $15,683,635 firm-fixed-price, Option 1 modification (P00003) to previously-awarded contract FA3002-19-F-A045 for continued support for the Royal Saudi Air Force English language training outside the continental US program. Work will be performed at King Abdul Aziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 3, 2024. This contract involves 100% foreign military sales to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $28,009,060. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $15,683,635 are being obligated at the time of award. The 338th Specialized Contracting Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio, Randolph, Texas, is the contracting activity.



BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, has been awarded a $12,608,102 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract modification (P00003) to previously-awarded contract FA8109-18-D-0005 to exercise Option Two. The contract modification extends the contract term for an additional 12 months in order to continue providing diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages support for Air Force and non-Air Force users supporting the Air Force, to proactively reduce mission capability impacts to improve logistics support and weapon system sustainability. This effort will help assure all required parts and materials supporting Air Force-managed weapon systems are available within acceptable production lead times and will reduce the overall cost of ownership of the weapon systems by facilitating economical diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages resolutions costs, reducing the number of reactive solutions, minimizing any delays in organic depot-level repair, as well as contractor repair and by improving weapon system availability. Work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah; Robins Air Force Base, Georgia; Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma; and Fort Walton Beach, Florida; and is expected to be completed by June 20, 2021. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $37,386,305. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 consolidated sustainment activity group engineering funds will be obligated on any individual task orders issued during the option two performance period. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $9,947,673 contract for the Defense Experimentation Using Commercial Space Internet (DEUCSI) Call 002 Vendor Flexibility effort. This contract seeks to establish the ability to communicate with Air Force platforms via multiple commercial space internet constellations using common user terminal hardware elements. Work will be performed at San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by November 2021. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition under the DEUCSI Advanced Research Announcement Call 002. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,633,549 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-20-C-9315).



Tidewater Inc., Elkridge, Maryland, was awarded a $230,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for environmental services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 25 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 4, 2024. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-20-D-0012).

CH2M Hill Constructors Inc., Englewood, Colorado (N62470-13-D-6019); Environmental Chemical Corp., Burlingame, California (N62470-13-D-6020); Kellogg, Brown, & Root Services Inc., Arlington, Virginia (N62470-13-D-6021); and URS Group Inc., Morrisville, North Carolina (N62470-13-D-6022) are awarded a $92,000,000 modification to increase the maximum dollar value of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for global contingency construction projects worldwide. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $1,242,000,000. The work to be performed provides for the Navy, the Navy on behalf of the Department of Defense, and the Navy on behalf of other federal agencies when authorized, an immediate response for construction services. The construction and related engineering services would respond to natural disasters, humanitarian assistance, conflict or projects with similar characteristics. Work will be predominately construction. The contractor, in support of the construction effort, may be required to provide initial base operating support services, which will be incidental to construction efforts. The term of the contract is not to exceed 71 months with a completion date of May 2019. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on subsequent modifications for work on existing individual task orders. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

CACI National Security Solutions Inc. (CACI), Reston, Virginia, is awarded a modification to a previously awarded (N65236-16-D-8011) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee performance based contract. This single award contract (SAC) is currently in its fourth year with a contract expiration date of Sept. 14, 2020. This modification increases the basic contract estimated ceiling by $21,678,272 and changes the cumulative estimated value of the contract from $104,541,625 to $126,219,897. This SAC is for Special Operations Communications Systems Satellite Communications and Network Support Services in support of US Special Operations Command and other joint warfighting commands. Work will be performed in Charleston, South Carolina; Tampa, Florida; and Fayetteville, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed by September 2020. This SAC was previously procured competitively by full and open competition via the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-commerce Central website and the Federal Business Opportunities website. This sole source contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) – only one responsible source (Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 6.302-1). Naval Information Warfare Center, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $8,870,921 cost-plus-fixed-fee, bridge contract for automated tank gauging, independent alarm system and overfill protection equipment Pacific maintenance. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 US Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 21-month base contract with one three-month option period. Locations of performance are Alaska, Hawaii, South Korea, Okinawa, Wake Island, Marshall Islands, Guam, Diego Garcia, and Japan, with a Sept. 12, 2021, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, National Guard and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office, Columbus, Ohio (SP4702-20-C-0003).

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

