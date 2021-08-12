Back-to-School Vaccine Clinics Set

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, August 12, 2021

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will offer free back-to-school vaccine clinics for children up to age 18 who live in St. Mary’s County. Four clinics will be held at Spring Ridge Middle School.

The following vaccines will be available:

Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough)

Meningococcal (meningitis)

HPV (human papillomavirus)

Varicella (chicken pox)

MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)

MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella, varicella)

HepB (hepatitis B)

COVID-19*

Back-to-school vaccine clinics will be drive-thru or walk-up. A parent or guardian must be present and bring the child’s immunization record and/or a letter from the child’s school nurse. A Spanish-speaking interpreter will be on site to assist community members as needed.

Appointments are required. Click the clinic date below to make an appointment online or call SMCHD at 301-475-4330 for assistance:

Saturday, August 14 (https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/9921620442) (8 am – 3 pm) at Spring Ridge Middle School Health Clinic

Monday, August 16 (https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/0219662392) (2 – 7 pm) at Spring Ridge Middle School Health Clinic

Tuesday, August 17 (https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/0322621909) (9:30 am – 3:30 pm) at Margaret Brent Middle School Health Clinic

Wednesday, August 18 (https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/1960221932) (2 – 7 pm) at Spring Ridge Middle School Health Clinic

Thursday, August 19 (https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/3261209392) (9:30 am – 3:30 pm) at Margaret Brent Middle School Health Clinic

Friday, August 20 (https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/9921620532) (2 – 7 pm) at Spring Ridge Middle School Health Clinic

*Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 will be available for youth 12 and older (separate registration required at the clinic). For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine or call 301-475-4330.

For more information on recommended vaccinations by age, go to smchd.org/immunizations.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700