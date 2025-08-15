Aug. 29 Deadline to Propose New Laws to County

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will consider proposals to include as part of their legislative agenda. Residents and organizations are invited to submit proposals to the commissioners for their consideration. The deadline to submit proposals is August 29, 2025. Further details can be found on the Legislative Proposal Form.

Residents and organizations can access the form at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/CountyAttorney or the form can be accessed directly at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/Docs/2026LegislativeProposalForm.pdf.

Proposals may also be submitted directly to the St. Mary’s County delegation per the delegation’s schedule. Proposals may be submitted by mail or email to:

Commissioners of St. Mary’s County AND TODD MORGAN, Delegate

41770 Baldridge Street District 29C, St. Mary’s County

P.O. Box 653 215 House Office Building

Leonardtown, MD 20650 6 Bladen Street

[email protected] Annapolis, MD 21401

[email protected]

The commissioners will host a joint meeting with members of the St. Mary’s County Legislative Delegation on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at 6:30pm to present the commissioners’ 2026 legislative agenda.

The joint meeting will be held on the first floor of the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown. CSMC decisions and related documents are available on the county website in BoardDocs. Meetings are open to the public and can be viewed live on TV Channel 95 or on-demand via www.YouTube.com/@StMarysCoGov.

For more information on the commissioners, including contact information, meeting schedules, and more, go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/csmc.