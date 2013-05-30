Can an Athletic Center Save Lexington Park?
Buildings throughout Lexington Park, Maryland are hosting small athletic training and work-out venues in addition to a number of professional gyms, medical gyms and even the new CrossFitPax nestled off Route 235 in a converted warehouse.
These are services that continue to draw clientele and expand, leading Tom Watts to speculate that a movement to build a top-drawer, indoor facility in Lexington Park might not only prove successful for a group seeking to put financing and locaton together, but might prove another one of the draws needed to re-purpose Lexington Park.
[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bq_6PNHyjVE]
we need a YMCA or YWCA
Some of the sames folks looking into building a private athletic facility have been trying to attract YMCA interest down here as well. So far it hasn’t panned out for a Lexington Park location.
I’m not familiar with Lexington Park, but I would think a Park and Recreation program needs to be in place first …utilizing indoor facilities like school gymnasiums for starters, during winter months. I would want to know how well these programs are utilized. What programs are the community looking for? Is the library used for any senior programs? Can the average family afford a membership to a private facility? Will local businesses support a healthy “workplace” program? Does Lexington Park have a great indoor / outdoor swim center? A water aerobic program ? A swim team? Is daycare available so that women with young children can participate? Will the community have an opportunity to input programs they might be interested in.? An indoor track? A salt water pool? Sauna? Hot tub? A small outdoor ice rink? Will the military have special rates? Where will you recruit qualified trainers, coaches? Who’s financing this? Jobs will be created …a plus. Rose