Can an Athletic Center Save Lexington Park?

Posted by Tom Watts on Thursday, May 30, 2013 · 3 Comments

Posted by The Art Park

Pax III

Buildings throughout Lexington Park, Maryland are hosting small athletic training and work-out venues in addition to a number of professional gyms, medical gyms and even the new CrossFitPax nestled off Route 235 in a converted warehouse.

These are services that continue to draw clientele and expand, leading Tom Watts to speculate that a movement to build a top-drawer, indoor facility in Lexington Park might not only prove successful for a group seeking to put financing and locaton together, but might prove another one of the draws needed to re-purpose Lexington Park.

