Don’t Revitalize, Re-Purpose Lexington Park
As another iteration of a Lexington Park Master Plan noses its way toward maps and meetings and public discussion, Tom Watts hopes talk of “revitalization” will cease. We need to “re-purpose” Lexington Park, he says, specifically by accepting Great Mills Road as the successful service corridor it has become.
Revitalize, Mr. Watts says, has come to mean retail as if retail were the only option for recapitalizing the older sections of Lexington Park. That ship has sailed, he says, Route 235 has the retail and it isn’t returning to Great Mills Road. But, he argues, retail is not the only opportunity for success.
From auto repair to start-up defense contracting companies to restaurants where immigrants bring their home-style cooking to their new styled homes, Great Mills Road provides affordable square footage and easy access to the economic engine of the region, NAS:Pax River.
Working with the flow, Mr. Watt suggests, will reap greater benefits than fighting it.
[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lORGA8J9Kk8]
Hello,
I mean this in the most respectful way. Who is this guy and what makes his option relevant to this issue (or any issue)? The Leader has done multiple interviews with him to get his perspective on issues. Does this guy have some qualifications that I should know about?
**opinion
This item was shared on the Lexington Park Master Plan Update Facebook Group ( https://www.facebook.com/#!/groups/117385341653510/ ), and there are comments
.
Hello, I Am Lexington Park — Mr. Watts is a long time developer, re-developer and businessman in Lexington Park. He has served on the Community Development Corporation in Lexington Park and is also a member of The Leader, which provides him with editorial access. We like his interviews because he is thinking and willing to share his thoughts about Lexington Park. We would love to share more ideas about how Lexington Park might recapitalize itself. Not complaints about what is, but ideas about what would make Lexington Park better.
Thanks for reading …. and we’re looking forward to more ideas!
Viki Volk publisher/editor of The Leader
Editor,
Thank you, that is exactly the information I was looking for.