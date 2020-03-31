Amid Pilot Shortage, Marine Corps Assessing F-35 Fleet

Posted by Java Joe on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 · Leave a Comment

A US Marine signals to the pilot of an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft during an air defense exercise on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) on March 22. (USMC photo by Cpl. Isaac Cantrell)

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

How does the F-35 fit in to the US Marine Corps’ new 10-year plan? “Our continued inability to build and sustain an adequate inventory of F-35 pilots leads me to conclude that we must be pragmatic regarding our ability to support” the program,” Gen. David Berger said, reports Breaking Defense. This would be a huge shift for the service that first fielded the fighter jet and fought to build it and buy it.

More than 500,000 aerospace production jobs are at risk, according to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers in a warning to lawmakers last week. The worsening outbreak has prompted many defense contractors to stop production lines and lay off workers as commercial air travel nearly grinds to a halt, reports The Hill.

At least one worker for Northrop Grumman at Naval Air Station Patuxent River tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for the base confirmed Thursday, reports Cecil Daily.

Lockheed Martin has released a new guidance plan with three priorities, reports GovConWire. The company says it will continue to protect the health and safety of its employees; perform and deliver national security, global communications, and infrastructure initiatives; and utilize its resources to assist communities during this national crisis.

The Pentagon is deciding how many National Guard and Reserve troops to call up after President Donald Trump ordered DefSec Mark Esper to call up the Reserves to help in the country’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, reports Military Times.

Maryland business owners say their companies are hurting and need help now following a series of state and federal actions that forced many establishments to close or cut back on staff in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, reports MarylandReporter.com.

The Army sent more than 800,000 former soldiers with medical training an email to gauge their interest in assisting with the coronavirus pandemic response, and received more than 9,000 responses, reports Army Times.

Gen. Jay Raymond said the COVID-19 pandemic has had no affect on Space Command/Space Force readiness and US space capabilities, so far, reports Breaking Defense.

Meet the Wash100 2020 Winners. The Wash100 is a group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic as the most influential leaders in the government contracting sector. Vote now for your favorite 10.

The Internal Revenue Service issued a nearly blanket evacuation order to its workforce beginning Monday, reports Politico, the latest in a series of steps to reduce the number of on-site employees during the current public health crisis.

When it comes to military hardware rarely does a “one-size fits all approach” work, reports The National Interest, especially across services, but the F-35 could truly be the exception to the rule.

The US Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force make progress with efforts to develop unmanned jets that can serve as “loyal wingmen” for manned counterparts, reports National Defense. Under the concept, robotic systems can accompany fighters as decoys, weapons carriers, or sensor platforms.

The US forces in Iraq withdrew Sunday from a military base in the country’s north that nearly launched Washington into an open war with neighboring Iran, reports The Associated Press. The air base is the third site coalition forces have left this month, in line with US plans to consolidate its troops in two locations in Iraq.

NASA STEM experts are offering activities, online games and opportunities for students at all grade levels. Is “Star Trek” really a science show, or just a lot of “gee, whiz” nonsensical sci-fi? A NASA physicist will explain. Or how about learning about spacesuits and how they have evolved. Meet people who design, build, and work with them. Check out what’s offered here.

More recommendations for those self-quarantining, this time from The Aviationist. They’ve compiled a list of some great books about aviation.

Contracts:

W.F. Magann Corp., Portsmouth, Virginia, is awarded a $33,233,279 firm-fixed-price contract for replacement of Dry Dock 2 caisson at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Virginia. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia, and provides for the replacement of Dry Dock 2 caisson with a modern configuration. All structural deficiencies found in the caisson concrete seat area will be repaired. The old caisson will be demolished and the new caisson will have a cathodic protection to modernize its control system. Work is expected to be complete by April 2023. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $33,233,279 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce online website with one proposal received. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-20-C-0010).

Arrow DJB II JV, Upper Marlboro, Maryland (N40080-18-D-0010); Ironshore Contracting LLC, Baltimore, Maryland (N40080-18-D-0012); EG Management Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland (N40080-18-D-0013); Roofing & Sustainable Systems Inc., Rosedale, Maryland (N40080-18-D-0014), and Island Contracting Inc., Beltsville, Maryland (N40080-18-D-0015), are awarded a $19,800,000 modification under a multiple award construction contract for the exercise of Option Two for construction, repair, alteration and related demolition of new roofing for facilities within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of responsibility (AOR). Work will be performed within the NAVFAC Washington AOR, including but not limited to Maryland (45%); Washington, District of Columbia (30%) and Virginia (25%). The work to be performed provides labor, supervision, tools, materials; and equipment necessary to perform construction, repair, alteration and related demolition of new roofing based on design build or design-bid-build with full plans and specifications for facilities within the NAVFAC Washington AOR. The option period is from April 2020 through April 2021. The total contract amount after exercise of this option will be is $59,400,000. No task orders are being issued at this time. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. Task orders will be primarily funded by operations and maintenance (O&M) (Navy); O&M (Marine Corps); and Navy working capital funds. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Pittsfield, Massachusetts, is awarded a $10,932,727 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract to N00024-15-C-6228 to exercise and fund options for engineering services and Navy equipment. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Virginia (53%); and Pittsfield, Massachusetts (47%), and is expected to be complete by March 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); 2018 other procurement (Navy); 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy); and 2019 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,647,406 will be obligated at time of award, of which $463,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



Carahsoft Technology Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded an $11,493,287 modification (P00004) to contract W52P1J-18-F-0029 for software maintenance. Work will be performed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $11,493,287 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

