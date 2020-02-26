“Airport” Showing March 6 at St. Mary’s Airport
“Airport”
the 1970 blockbuster movie is coming to a terminal near you
St. Mary’s County Regional Airport’s Capt. Walter Francis Duke Terminal — next door to Wildewood
March 6, 2020
Doors open at 6:15 pm
Airport History Presentation commences at 6:40
“Airport” will run from 7 – 9:20 pm
The film, the same as the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, is this year celebrating its 50th anniversary.
Slip out for a night at the movies in California, MD, right around the corner from Wildewood, headquarters of the Wildewood Group and Wildewood Builders at 44401 Smoke Hill Dr. California, MD 20619; Phone: 301-863-6655.
To learn more about Wildewood Group, visit its Leader Member Page page.