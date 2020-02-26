“Airport” Showing March 6 at St. Mary’s Airport

Posted by Wildewood Group on Wednesday, February 26, 2020

“Airport”

the 1970 blockbuster movie is coming to a terminal near you

St. Mary’s County Regional Airport’s Capt. Walter Francis Duke Terminal — next door to Wildewood

March 6, 2020

Doors open at 6:15 pm

Airport History Presentation commences at 6:40

“Airport” will run from 7 – 9:20 pm

The film, the same as the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, is this year celebrating its 50th anniversary.

