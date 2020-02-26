February 26, 2020

"Airport" Showing March 6 at St. Mary's Airport

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

SIF Returns to Pax Museum for STEAM Fest -

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Women’s Day Celebration: March 8, Leonardtown -

Sunday, February 23, 2020

Full STEAM Ahead at Pax Museum Expo -

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

“Airport” Showing March 6 at St. Mary’s Airport

Posted by on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 

“Airport”

 the 1970 blockbuster movie is coming to a terminal near you

St. Mary’s County Regional Airport’s Capt. Walter Francis Duke Terminal — next door to Wildewood

March 6, 2020

Doors open at 6:15 pm

Airport History Presentation commences at 6:40

“Airport” will run from 7 – 9:20 pm

 The film, the same as the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, is this year celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Airport

Slip out for a night at the movies in California, MD, right around the corner from Wildewood

To learn more about Wildewood Group, visit its Leader Member Page page.

