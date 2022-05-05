Airport Market Just in Time for Mother’s Day

The Airport Farmers Market returns just in time for Mother’s Day. Come shop for special goods to tell the moms in your life how much you love them. You don’t need an airplane to come, you can drive, walk, or bike also. The market will feature delicious and unique items made and grown locally.

The market will run from 9 am to 1 pm Sunday, May 8.

St. Mary’s County Regional Airport is right next door to the Wildewood shopping center and Wildewood Group’s professional office space on Airport Road.

The market, sponsored by Historic Sotterley will be at the Airport Terminal building located at 44200 Airport Road in California, MD. Located in St. Mary’s County, the airport is about four miles northeast of the central business district of Leonardtown and is part of the growing AeroPark Innovation District.

This Airport Famers Market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that our region has played in developing our nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can fly their plane into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home!

Pick up fresh and local goods like meats, honey, baked goods, eggs, seasonal produce, flowers, hard cider, bourbon, beer, cheese, oysters, olive oils, chocolate, and artisan ice cream to make your momma happy.

Vendors:

Zekiah Farms

Boon Doggie Farm

Intoxi-Cake-Tion

Unforgoatable Goods

Beez Knees ice cream

Tobacco Barn Distillery

Dixon Family Farm

Olivins

Check for an updated vendor list on Sotterley’s website.

