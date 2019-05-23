Air Force Investigates Navy’s Cyber Intrusion

The Air Force is investigating the Navy for a cyber intrusion into its network, according to a memo obtained by Military Times. The investigation stems from a Navy prosecutor’s decision to embed hidden tracking software into emails sent to defense attorneys, which included an Air Force lawyer, involved in a high-profile war-crimes case of a Navy SEAL in San Diego.

F-22s intercepted Russian fighters, bombers off Alaska, reports Air Force Times, when two groups of Russian aircraft entered the Air Defense Identification Zone. The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace during the encounter, though they did enter the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone, which extends approximately 200 miles west off Alaska’s coast.

President Trump taps Barbara Barrett, former Aerospace Corporation chairwoman, as the next Air Force secretary, reports Air Force Times, winning praise from Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ).

The Chesapeake Bay’s health declined last year from effects of record-breaking precipitation washing more pollutants into the water, WTOP reports, ending four successive years of largely positive health indicators. Record-breaking rainfall included in Baltimore which received 72 inches (183 centimeters) of rain in 2018, 175 percent above normal rates.

Acting DefSec Patrick Shanahan puts threat from Iran “on hold,” reports The Hill.

Three new ship-based weapons being developed by the Navy — solid state lasers, the electromagnetic railgun, and the gun-launched guided projectile, which, reports USNI, could substantially improve Navy surface ships’ defenses against surface craft, drones, and eventually anti-ship cruise missiles.

Simply elegant, Morse code marks 175 years and counting, reports Navy Times. The first message sent by Morse code’s dots and dashes across a long distance traveled from Washington, DC, to Baltimore on Friday, May 24, 1844 – 175 years ago. It signaled the first time in human history that complex thoughts could be communicated at long distances almost instantaneously. A vast improvement over drums, smoke signals, and semaphore systems, explained here by the BBC. Until then, people had to have face-to-face conversations. Thank you, Samuel F.B. Morse.

Lawmakers seek to slow DoD’s efforts to slash 18,000 medical billets and outsource household moves, report Military.com.

Alaska air carrier Taquan Air involved in two fatal crashes suspends operations, reports NBC News. The float plane in Monday’s crash appeared to touch down on the water, then the front of a float became submerged in the water and the plane cartwheeled. The causes of this month’s crashes are under investigation.

Navy awards $497 million to General Dynamics Electric Boat to shore up its submarine supplier base, reports USNI News.

The Navy awards Raytheon a $16.8 million to repair the transmitters aboard USS Oscar Austin, providing a hint at the requirements to return the fire-damaged guided-missile destroyer back to the fleet, reports USNI. On Nov. 10, Oscar Austin was at the BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair when an electrical fire started on board. About 30 crew members from Oscar Austin and USS Cole extinguished the blaze.

Contracts:

Computer Systems Center Inc., Springfield, Virginia, is awarded a $7,474,901 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to perform up to 51,180 hours of concept and requirements development and system engineering services for the F-35 Lightning II Offboard Mission Support Integrated Product Team. Work will be performed in Springfield, Virginia (60 percent); China Lake, California (20 percent); Arlington, Virginia (10 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2024. Fiscal 2019 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $205,572 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($4,858,686; 65 percent); and the Foreign Military Sales customers ($2,616,215; 35 percent). This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, California, is the contracting activity (N68936-19-D-0035).

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, has been awarded a $7,758,301 delivery order (FA2521-19-F0139) against previously awarded contract FA2521-16-D-0010 for serviceable components and subsystems for Instrumentation Tracking Systems (ITS). This delivery order provides for a 5.5 KVDC transmitter power upgrade for AN/FPS-8a5 Phased Array Radar. Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and is expected to be complete by March 17, 2021. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. The 45th Contracting Squadron, Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity. (Awarded May 16, 2019)

Caelum Research Corp., Rockville, Maryland, was awarded a $22,639,066 hybrid (cost-no-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for data and information management support services. Twenty five bids were solicited with three bids received. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $3,694,966 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-19-F-0324).

