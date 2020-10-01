Aerial Refueling Collision: F35 Crashes

A Marine KC-130 and F-35 collided in California, reports Marine Times, while attempting an aerial refueling, causing the F-35B to crash. The pilot of the F-35B safely ejected from the plane and currently is being treated for any injuries. The KC-130J was able to safely land with all crew members reported to be safe.

Watch Northrop Grumman’s 14th resupply mission to International Space Station, this evening, Oct. 1, at 9:38 pm from Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, VA. Yahoo Finance links to NASA’s live coverage of the launch slated to begin at 9 pm ET. The Cygnus craft will travel to the ISS over the next several days before arriving at the ISS early next week. NASA will be showing the arrival.

Army GEN Paul E. Funk II’s proposal to curb suicide would require every soldier annually visit a behavioral health specialist, reports Military.com. Following reports of a significant uptick in military suicides, the general in charge of Army Training and Doctrine Command said, “In my opinion, just like we have to go see the dentist, we all ought to have to see the behavioral health specialist once a year.”

Bipartisan congressional task force recommends extending the nuclear treaty with Russia, reports The Hill. “With a rapidly approaching expiration date, the United States and Russia should extend the highly successful Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) while negotiating a follow-on agreement,” the task force wrote in its 87-page report released Tuesday after a year of work.

Congress wants a “Manhattan Project” for military artificial intelligence, reports Military.com. A new bipartisan congressional report calls for the DoD to get a lot more serious about the race to acquire artificial intelligence and autonomous capabilities, modeling efforts to become dominant in these spheres after the Manhattan Project initiative to test and develop nuclear weapons in the 1940s.

Strategic adversaries of the US likely view the country as “weak,” according to former White House National Security Adviser and retired Army LT GEN H.R. McMaster. Military Times quotes Mr. McMaster, “I think they view us as weak at the moment, right? Because they see us in the midst of now, today especially, a triple-crisis. A crisis of the pandemic, a recession associated with the pandemic, and the social divisions laid bare by the murder of George Floyd … and then this vitriolic partisan discourse where we’re at each other’s throats.”

Lockheed Martin will invest $70.6 million to fix an ongoing problem with F-35 spare parts, reports Defense News. The DoD and Lockheed reached a handshake agreement this week regarding the F-35 spare parts problem that increased government labor costs.

A game meant to teach the Pentagon brass how to counter Russia and China has become the Rand Corporation’s first entry into the gamer market, reports Washington Times. “Hedgemony: A Game of Strategic Choices” was released last week to the general public, with a $250 price tag.

The US Coast Guard Cutter Campbell made history last week when it became the first medium endurance famous class cutter to be awarded the Arctic Service Medal, reports Navy Times. While patrolling more than 10,000 nautical miles some otherworldly photos of the Arctic were taken.

CNO ADM Mike Gilday is back at work after falling ill while running at the Washington Navy Yard on Aug. 10, reports Navy Times. He had heart surgery last month.

After at least four coyote attacks, Marines at Camp Lejeune, NC, are being advised against jogging in the Wallace Creek area of the base at night, reports Marine Times. The Marines and sailors were bitten on their legs, but the injuries were not serious, although all received medical treatment including rabies post-exposure treatment.

After embassy closure threat, US is “outraged” by rocket attack that killed 6 Iraqi civilians, reports Military Times. The attack and subsequent condemnation come after the US threatened to close its embassy in Baghdad unless Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s administration reigns in Iran-backed armed groups responsible for frequent rocket fire and roadside bomb attacks targeting the American presence in the country.

A supercarrier now on the drawing boards will be christened the USS Doris Miller, reports NPR, becoming the first supercarrier to be named for an enlisted sailor and the first to be named after an African-American.The USS Doris Miller, known as “Dorie” in the Navy, is named for one of the first American heroes of World War II. During the attack on Pearl Harbor, as his battleship, the USS West Virginia, was sinking, the powerfully built Miller, who was the ship’s boxing champion, helped move his dying captain to better cover, then jumped behind a machine gun and shot at Japanese planes until his ammunition was gone.

In a debate marked by frequent name calling and angry exchanges, the two major party presidential candidates accused each other of demeaning the military and hurting national security, report Military Times, while insisting that they have the best interest of troops at heart.

From the late-1940s through the mid-60s, Hollywood could count on the DoD to lend a hand in making realistic war movies, reports Marine Times. However, in 1954, the Marine Corps effectively killed a proposed John Wayne movie about a bloody Korean War battle because “the story would have a detrimental public relations effect for the Marine Corps.”

The guided-missile destroyer Stout reached a record 208 days at sea Sept. 26, reports Navy Times. The Stout was part of a deployment to the US 5th Fleet area of operations, near the Middle East and North Africa. Their deployment surpassed the previous record of 207 days, set earlier this year by aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower and guided-missile cruiser San Jacinto. The long deployments were among efforts to mitigate the risk of sailors contracting COVID-19 with fewer port visits and more time training at sea becoming the norm.

Contracts:

Radiance Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $120,784,794 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for engineering and technical assistance support to the US Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office. Bids was solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama; Fort Belvoir, Virginia; and Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2023. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $2,794,694 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W50RAJ-20-F-0014).

Purcell Construction Corp., Richmond, Virginia, was awarded a $47,269,234 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of Advanced Individual Training barracks at Fort Eustis. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 10, 2022. Fiscal 2016 and 2020 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $47,269,234 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-20-C-2027).

Patriot Construction, Dunkirk, Maryland, was awarded a $20,641,702 firm-fixed-price contract for HVAC repairs at Fort Leavenworth. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2025. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $20,641,702 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Missouri, is the contracting activity (W912DQ-20-C-4024).

GXM Consulting LLC, Ashburn, Virginia, was awarded a $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to support the Army Research Laboratory’s Sensors and Electron Devices Directorate. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2022. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911NF-20-F-0050).

Milicon Inc., Sunrise, Florida, was awarded a $9,727,848 firm-fixed-price contract for roof renovation of Building 54 at the Defense Logistics Agency. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Richmond, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of April 4, 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $9,727,848 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-20-C-2004).

Maverick Constructors LLC, Lutz, Florida, was awarded a $9,109,257 firm-fixed-price contract for expansion of Quantico National Cemetery. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Triangle, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of April 11, 2022. Fiscal 2017 Veterans Administration minor construction funds in the amount of $9,109,257 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-20-C-5024).

EA Engineering, Science and Technology Inc. PBC, Hunt Valley, Maryland, was awarded an $8,252,999 firm-fixed-price contract for environmental remediation services Air Force installations. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tinker AFB, Oklahoma; Enid, Oklahoma; and Little Rock AFB, Arkansas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2030. Fiscal 2020 environmental restoration, defense funds in the amount of $8,252,999 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (W912BV-20-C-0016).

Fluor Marine Propulsion LLC, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $1,120,460,003 cost-plus-fixed fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-2130 to exercise the fiscal 2021 option for naval nuclear propulsion work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory. Work will be performed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (48%); Schenectady, New York (42%); and Idaho Falls, Idaho (10%), and is expected to be completed by September 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $5,996,652 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulations 2410(a). This contract modification was not competitively procured. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Space, Titusville, Florida, is awarded a $498,444,190 fixed-price-incentive, cost-plus-incentive-fee, and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (PZ0001) to previously awarded and announced unpriced letter contract N00030-20-C-0100 for Trident II (D5) missile production and deployed systems support. Work will be performed in Cape Canaveral, Florida (25.9%); Kings Bay, Georgia (20.6%); Bangor, Washington (19.3%); Sunnyvale, California (11.8%); Denver, Colorado (9.8%); Titusville, Florida (5.4%); Magna, Utah (1.6%); Bethesda, Maryland (1.2%); and other various locations (less than 1.0% each, 4.4% total). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2026. The maximum dollar value of the modification, including the base and all option items, if exercised, is $1,219,882,483. Fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $45,081,348; fiscal 2019 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,273,190; and United Kingdom funds in the amount of $4,403,914 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is being awarded to the contractor on a sole-source basis under 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the Federal Business Opportunities website. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Charlottesville, Virginia, was awarded a $210,104,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost type contract for the production of the AN/WSN-7 Ring Laser Gyroscope navigation system, provisioned items and associated technical support, for use on Navy ships and submarines. Work will be performed in Charlottesville, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by December 2022. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) (66%); and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) (34%) funding in the amount of $19,737,867 will be obligated on the first task order at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-20-D-5230). (Awarded Sept. 25, 2020)

Chenega Management LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (N39430-20-D-2261); Red Peak Technical Services LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (N39430-20-D-2262); Silver Mountain Weston SB JV, LLC, Idaho Falls, Idaho (N39430-20-D-2263); and Trofholz Technologies Inc., Rocklin, California (N39430-20-D-2264), are each awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award construction contract for a maximum dollar value of $99,000,000 for all four contracts combined. The work to be performed provides for design, procurement, integration, installation, technology refreshment, testing, initial training, repair and replacement for PS/AC systems to include hardware, firmware and associated software. The types of PS/AC systems covered in this contract include automated vehicle gates, automated pedestrian turnstiles, enclaves, final denial barriers, electronic security systems-intrusion detection systems and physical security information management systems. Trofholz Technologies Inc., is being awarded the initial seed task order in the amount of $388,228 for the replacement of active vehicle barriers and associated construction at Naval Support Activity Orlando, Florida. Work for this task order will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed by April 2021. Work on this contract will be performed at various locations worldwide depending upon needs of the Navy. Based on historical data, work will be distributed to California (18%); Virginia (16%); Washington (15%); Hawaii (11%); Illinois (11%); Florida (7%), Mississippi (7%); Texas (5%); Connecticut (3%); Georgia (3%); Nevada (2%); and Tennessee (2%). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of September 2025. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) (OPN); and fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) (O&M,N) contract funds in the amount of $418,228 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by OPN and O&M,N funds. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website with 16 proposals received. These four contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. The Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia (M95494-20-D-4001); Calibre Systems Inc., Alexandria, Virginia (M95494-20-D-4002); Corps Solutions LLC, Stafford, Virginia (M95494-20-D-4003); Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Virginia (M95494-20-D-4004); and Whitney, Bradley & Brown Inc., Reston, Virginia (M95494-20-D-4005), are awarded a combined $97,713,798 hybrid firm-fixed-price and cost only indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract to provide professional support services to the Marine Corps, Pacific, I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) and III MEF. Each awardee will be awarded $5,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. Work will be performed in Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii; Camp Pendleton, California; Okinawa, Japan; and Blount Island Command, Florida. Work is expected to be completed September 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $25,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with seven offers received. The Marine Corps Installations Command, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News Shipbuilding, Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $53,231,976 cost-plus-fixed-fee option exercise modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-2109 for engineering, technical, design, configuration management, integrated logistics support, database management, research and development, modernization, planning yard for operational nuclear strategic and attack submarines. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (98%); and the government of Great Britain (2%), under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia (90%); Kings Bay, Georgia (3%); Bremerton, Washington (2%); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (2%); Kittery, Maine (2%); and Groton, Connecticut (1%), and is expected to be completed by September 2022. If all options are exercised, work will be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy; 54%); research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy; 44%); and FMS Great Britain (2%) funding in the amount of $839,295 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-2109).

Bell Boeing Joint Program Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $48,580,244 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-priced order (N61340-20-F-7002) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-17-G-0002. This order procures software and hardware upgrades for 24 V-22 flight training devices necessary to integrate V-22 aircraft Tactical Software Suite version 8.1 and 8.2 into 23 MV-22 training devices for the Marine Corps and one CV-22 training device for the Air Force. Work will be performed in Chantilly, Virginia (26%); Broken Arrow, Oklahoma (21%); Fort Worth, Texas (20%); St. Louis, Missouri (9%); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (9%); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (8%); Orlando, Florida (4%); and Clifton, New Jersey (3%), and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $42,601,350; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $5,978,894 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training System Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia (N66604-20-D-K001); Huntington Ingalls Industries Fleet Support Group LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N66604-20-D-K002); Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Mission Systems, Annapolis, Maryland (N66604-20-D-K003); Oasis Systems LLC, Rockville, Maryland (N66604-20-D-K004); Oceaneering International Inc., Hanover, Maryland (N66604-20-D-K005); Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia (N66604-20-D-K006); and Serco Inc., Herndon, Virginia (N66604-20-D-K007), are awarded a maximum dollar value combined $46,867,283 cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract. The work to be performed is to design, develop, fabricate, test, install, analyze, document and deliver rapid prototype solutions associated with payload launch/retrieval systems; payload stowage/handling equipment and payload integration systems; hatches, trunks and closures equipment; payload encapsulation systems; simulators and electronic equipment; and cables, coatings and materials. Work will be performed at the contractors’ sites (70%); government sites (15%); and various shipyards, Navy bases and platforms (15%) according to individual orders, and is expected to be complete by September 2025. Overhead funding in the amount of $7,000 (each awardee receives $1,000 minimum guarantee per contract) will be obligated under each contract’s initial task order and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This multiple-award contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website with seven acceptable offers received. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport, Newport, Rhode Island, is the contracting activity.

L3 – Interstate Electronics Corp., Anaheim, California, is awarded a $33,245,905 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00034) to exercise options under previously awarded and announced contract N00030-18-C-0001 for engineering and services support for flight test instrumentation (FTI) and readiness instrumentation (RI) systems operated in support of the Trident II D5LE flight test program. Work will be performed in Anaheim, California (56%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (27%); Bremerton, Washington (2%); Kings Bay, Georgia (2%); Washington, DC (6%); Norfolk, Virginia (1%); Laurel, Maryland (2%); Silverdale, Washington (2%); and Barrow-in-Furness, United Kingdom (2%), with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2020 weapons funds in the amount of $33,245,905, are being obligated to this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This is not a competitive award. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

L-3 Chesapeake Sciences Corp., Millersville, Maryland, is awarded a $31,119,670 fixed-price incentive fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost reimbursable modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-6251 to exercise for the production of towed arrays. Contract action is a modification to a previously awarded contract in order to exercise options for the production of towed array assemblies. Work will be performed in Liverpool, New York (52%); Millersville, Maryland (28%); and Ashaway, Rhode Island (20%), and is expected to be completed by February 2023. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy), amount of $31,119,670 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Technology Trends Group, LLC, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $24,029,195 firm-fixed-price, contract for the modernization efforts at Marine Corps Base (MCB) Quantico. The contractor will be required to engineer, furnish, install, secure, test and make operational a turnkey Base Area Network Transport and Enterprise Unified Communications Voice solution for the modernization of the existing communication infrastructure at MCB Quantico and other Marine Corps facilities as defined by the government to include enterprise integration and convergence. Work will be performed in , and is expected to be complete by March 2022. Fiscal 2020 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of Quantico, Virginia$24,029,195 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will expire Sept. 30, 2023. This procurement is a direct 8(a) sole-source award to an Alaskan Native Corporation in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5, authorized or required by statute. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-20-C-4919).

Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded a $13,488,956 cost-reimbursement cooperative agreement to develop revolutionary new treatment approaches for spinal cord injuries that integrate injury stabilization, regenerative therapy and functional restoration. This five-year contract includes two optional tasks which, if exercised, would bring the potential value of this agreement to an estimated $14,444,793. Work will be performed at the contractor’s facilities in Baltimore, Maryland (63%); Laurel, Maryland (17%); New York, New York (10%); and Bothell, Washington (10%). The period of performance of this award is from Sept. 30, 2020, through Sept. 29, 2025. Optional tasks if exercised will be conducted within this period of performance. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,189,377 will be obligated at the time of award. This contract was competitively procured via a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency broad agency announcement solicitation published on the beta.SAM.gov website. Twelve proposals were received and three were selected for award. The Naval Information Warfare Center, Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-20-2-4075).

Asturian-Consigli JV LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia, is awarded an $11,130,130 firm-fixed-price task order (N40085-20-F-6689) under a multiple award construction contract for the expansion of the demolition training compound at Naval Air Station Oceana, Dam Neck Annex, Virginia. The work to be performed provides for construction of a training facility, grenade trainer, staging area, breaching walls, containment walls, utilities and other associated work. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by August 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Defense-wide) contract funds in the amount of $11,130,130 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of fiscal year. Four proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-18-D-1124).

The Boeing Co., Huntington Beach, California, is awarded an $11,096,697 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6307 to exercise options for engineering support services in support of the Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) program. This option exercise is for engineering services under the existing contract that will be used to further develop and study additional capabilities, payloads, operational uses, and deployment scenarios for the XLUUV program. Work will be performed in Huntington Beach, California (75%); and Cockeysville, Maryland (25%), and is expected to be completed by September 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $4,836,002 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

AT&T Corp., Oakton, Virginia, has been awarded an $81,800,000 firm-fixed-price task order using the General Services Administration (GSA) information technology Schedule 70 contract for Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, supplement communications recovery effort follow-on effort. The purpose of this task order is to sustain commercial network services; implement base-level compute and store solutions; expand the voice over internet protocol telephony solution installed on the remediation contract to tenant units; and provide solutions integration and discovery and planning site surveys for the implementation of future efforts. Contractor support functions will include change management, engineering and onsite project management. Work will be performed at Tyndall AFB, Florida, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 25, 2023. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $11,291,118; and fiscal 2020 other procurement funds in the amount $9,387,842 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom AFB, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8726-20-F-0146).

Universal Consulting Services Inc., Fairfax, Virginia, has been awarded a $9,107,627 firm-fixed-price contract for integrated test project, evaluation and analytical support services. This contract provides for a broad range of resources from logistics, site support and maintenance functions to technical information management/technology and acquisitions-trained competency. Work will be performed at Fort Detrick, Maryland, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 30, 2025. This award is a result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,623,974 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Installation Contracting Center, 771st Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8003-21-F-0001).

Contracting Resources Group Inc., Baltimore, Maryland, was awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum value of $26,356,026. The contract was awarded on a competitive basis, with six bids received in response to the solicitation. Contract HT0011-20-D-0005 provides for strategic, operational and tactical communications support to the Military Health System Strategic Communications Office, the Defense Health Agency, the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, and their leadership teams. Services include strategic, operational and tactical communications support to meet the challenging communications mission of this dynamic enterprise. The contract has a 10-month base period of performance and four 12-month option periods, with an estimated completion date of September 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $5,170,050 are being obligated at the time of award. The Defense Health Agency, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Deloitte LLP, Arlington, Virginia (HT0011-20-F-2011), was awarded an Option Period One modification of $22,165,252, on a four-year contract (HT001119F-0068) as part of a blanket purchase master agreement (BPA). The two firms awarded in a contractor team arrangement (CTA) – Deloitte Consulting LLP and Irving Burton Associates Inc. (IBA) (Deloitte-IBA Team) — are working together to perform the requirements for Solution Delivery Division (SDD) program management support. This entails performing a variety of functions, such as, but not limited to, configuration management, requirements management, assisting with acquisition planning processes and services, financial services, deployment activities, and other business, technical and administration activities, all supporting SDD product-lines. The BPA master dollar limit is $20,578,550, with a BPA call limit of $40,000,000. Both agreements, and the subsequent calls for each, represent the single award to the CTA. Option Period One will be funded with fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance funding. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HT001121F1011).

Irving Burton Associates Inc. (IBA), Falls Church, Virginia (HT0011-20-F-2012), was awarded an Option Period One modification of $20,578,550, on a four-year contract (HT001119F-0068) as part of a blanket purchase master agreement (BPA). The two firms awarded in a contractor team arrangement (CTA) — IBA and Deloitte Consulting LLP (Deloitte-IBA Team) — are working together to perform the requirements for Solution Delivery Division (SDD) Program management support. This entails performing a variety of functions, such as, but not limited to, configuration management, requirements management, assisting with acquisition planning processes and services, financial services, deployment activities, and other business, technical and administration activities, all supporting SDD product-lines. The BPA master dollar limit is $20,578,550, with a BPA call limit of $40,000,000. Both agreements, and the subsequent calls for each, represent the single award to the CTA. Option Period One will be funded with fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance funding. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HT001121F1012).

Prime Response Inc., Accokeek, Maryland, has been awarded a $25,000,000 ceiling firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity type contract, with $2,367,382 being obligated at the time of award. The contract provides facility/logistics support services for the Federal Facilities Division/Remote Delivery Facility/Pentagon Building Management Office; the Property Management Branch of the Washington Headquarters Services; and for the Joint Staff and Liaison Office. Fiscal 2020 Pentagon reservation maintenance revolving funds in the amount of $475,085; Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $76,499; Fiscal 2021 Pentagon reservation maintenance revolving funds in the amount of $1,662,800; and Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $152,998 are being obligated at the time of award. The expected completion date is Dec. 31, 2025. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-20-D-0016).

Boston Consulting Group Inc., Bethesda, Maryland, has been awarded a $7,710,096 firm-fixed-price contract. The contract supports the F-35 Joint Program Office with near-term support to meaningfully accelerate progress and improve overall outcomes, with an emphasis on affordability and availability for their Joint Strike Fighter program. Fiscal 2019 procurement funds in the amount of $7,710,096 are being obligated at the time of award. The expected completion date is Feb. 10, 2021. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-16-A-0003).

Information Systems and Networks Corp., Bethesda, Maryland, was awarded an $11,104,492 labor-hour fixed-price contract (HHM402-20-C-0074) to provide the Defense Intelligence Agency with background investigation and polygraph examination services. Work will be performed in the National Capital Region with an expected completion date of July 30, 2023. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,250,093 are being obligated at time of award. This contract has been awarded through a small business set-aside and two offers were received. The Virginia Contracting Activity, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Soar Technology Inc., Ann Arbor, Michigan, was awarded an $11,602,922 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Urban Reconnaissance through Supervised Autonomy (URSA) program, Phase 2. This contract provides for the research, development and demonstration of the URSA improvement of vehicle autonomy. Work will be performed in Ann Arbor, Michigan (64%); Clifton Park, New York (25%); Hampton, Virginia (8%); and Lowell, Massachusetts (3%), with an estimated completion date of March 2022. Research and development funds in the amount of $8,880,351 are being obligated at the time of award. This contract is a competitive acquisition in accordance with the original broad agency announcement, HR0011-18-S-0036. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR0011-20-C-0180).

Perspecta Labs Inc., Basking Ridge, New Jersey, was awarded an $11,214,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for a research project under the Open, Programmable, Secure 5G (OPS-5G) program. The OPS-5G program will develop a portable standards-compliant network stack for 5G mobile that is open source and secure by design. Work will be performed in Basking Ridge, New Jersey; Blacksburg, Virginia; and Irvine, California, with an expected completion date of September 2024. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,065,871 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition under an open broad agency announcement and 40 offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR0011-20-C0-0156).

Chenega Infinity LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a $9,837,739 modification (P00008) to previously awarded contract HR0011-18-C-0151 for physical security support services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $27,486,970 from $17,649,231. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an expected completion date of December 2021. Fiscal 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $9,538,739 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Georgia Tech Research Corp., Atlanta, Georgia, was awarded a $7,103,728 cost-reimbursement contract for a research project under the Open, Programmable, Secure 5G (OPS-5G) program. The OPS-5G program will develop a portable standards-compliant network stack for 5G mobile that is open source and secure by design. Work will be performed in Atlanta, Georgia; Chania, Crete, Greece; and McLean, Virginia, with an expected completion date of October 2024. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $746,069 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition under an open broad agency announcement and 40 offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR0011-20-C-0155).

Affigent LLC, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $10,808,745 firm-fixed-price contract (HTC711-20-F-D096). The contract provides updates, maintenance releases, advanced customer support, and patches for Oracle perpetual licenses, necessary to maintain mission critical database supported programs within the organizations that fall under US Transportation Command and its component commands: Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, Military Sea Command, Air Mobility Command and Joint Enabling Capabilities Command. Work will be performed at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The contract base period of performance is from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2021 Department of Defense transportation working capital funds were obligated at award. The US Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott AFB, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

