ADM Set to Be Navy’s Top Officer Retires

Posted by Java Joe on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Twenty-five days before he was to become the US Navy’s top officer, ADM Bill Moran says he will retire, reports Navy Times. The admiral will retire due to a professional relationship he kept with a former Navy official accused of sexual misconduct, reports UPI.

Iranian officials says their country has surpassed uranium enrichment levels set by the 2015 nuclear deal but did not specify how much more the enrichment levels would rise, Fox News reports. President Donald Trump warns Iran to “be very careful,” reports CBS News.

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency is seeking information on virtual reality training systems that would allow troops to rehearse different scenarios involving “radiological threats,” Nextgov reports. DoD believes this will prepare troops to better face nuclear threats.

Iraq’s security and paramilitary forces have begun a military operation along the border with Syria aimed at clearing the area of Islamic State group militants, reports Military Times.

The goal of putting a mini-drone in the hands of soldiers will see action when “Fury” paratroopers with the 1st Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment take the Black Hornet miniature helicopter drone to Afghanistan, reports Army Times.

Turkey has reportedly been stockpiling spare parts for its F-16 Viper fighter jets in order to head off possible US sanctions after it takes delivery of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, reports The Drive, which the country’s President Recep Erdogan says is set to happen within days.

The US Army is giving bonuses in an effort to recruit more infantrymen by the end of the fiscal year, reports Army Times.

Amazon wants to launch 3,236 communications satellites, joining a new space race to offer internet service from low orbits and challenge the fleet planned by SpaceX, reports Los Angeles Times.

SpaceX released video of its Falcon Heavy’s fairing as it returned to Earth shortly after the rocket’s launch in late June, reports International Business Times.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Maryland’s electric vehicle rebate is so popular it ran out of money before the fiscal year began July 1.

The Chesapeake Bay Stock Assessment Committee’s annual blue crab advisory reports says the bay’s blue crab population is thriving and not being overfished, reports Patch. According to the summer 2019 blue crab advisory report, the overall blue crab population has actually increased nearly 60 percent from 372 million in 2018 to 594 million in 2019.

Contracts:

Affinity Innovations LLC, Hanover, Maryland (HC1047-19-D-2020); Applied Systems Engineering Joint Venture LLC, Annapolis Junction, Maryland (HC1047-19-D-2021); A Square Group LLC, Rockville, Maryland (HC1047-19-D-2022); Business Computers Management Consulting Group LLC, Falls Church, Virginia (HC1047-19-D-2023); Bluestone Logic LLC, Washington, District of Columbia (HC1047-19-D-2024); Credence Management Solutions LLC, Vienna, Virginia (HC1047-19-D-2025); DHPC Technologies Inc., Woodbridge, New Jersey (HC1047-19-D-2026); InCadence Strategic Solutions Corp., Manassas, Virginia (HC1047-19-D-2027); INNOPLEX LLC, Columbia, Maryland (HC1047-19-D-2028); Innovation Evolution Technologies JV LLC, Reston, Virginia (HC1047-19-D-2029); Innovative Government Solutions JV LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (HC1047-19-D-2030); Integrated Systems Inc., Tysons Corner, Virginia (HC1047-19-D-2031); Interactive Process Technology LLC, Billerica, Massachusetts (HC1047-19-D-2032); Mission Support LP, McLean, Virginia (HC1047-19-D-2033); NetCentric Technologies Inc., Wall, New Jersey (HC1047-19-D-2034); Riverside Engineering LLC, Vienna, Virginia (HC1047-19-D-2035); Semper AASKI Alliance Inc., Canyon Lake, Texas (HC1047-19-D-2036); Superlative Technologies Inc., Ashburn, Virginia (HC1047-19-D-2037); Synergy Business Innovation & Solutions Inc., Arlington, Virginia (HC1047-19-D-2038); TekSynap Corp., Reston, Virginia (HC1047-19-D-2039); Tiber Creek Consulting Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (HC1047-19-D-2040); ValidaTek Inc., Arlington, Virginia (HC1047-19-D-2041); and VOLANT Associates LLC, Chantilly, Virginia (HC1047-19-D-2042), were each awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract for Systems Engineering, Technology and Innovation (SETI). This was a competitive solicitation for a multiple-award ID/IQ contract. Two pools were solicited, one unrestricted and one restricted for small businesses. These awards are for the restricted pool. The contracts in the unrestricted pool were awarded on June 14, 2018. The face value of the entire ID/IQ is a ceiling amount of $7,500,000,000. Awardees will each receive a minimum guarantee of $500 applicable to the base ordering period only. All other funding will be obligated at the task order level. Performance locations will be identified at the task order level and may be worldwide. Proposals were solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website and 99 proposals were received for the restricted pool. The period of performance is a five-year base period with one five-year option period. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, National Capital Region, is the contracting activity.

Deloitte Consulting LLP, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $21,656,574 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for execution of sustainment and technical support for special projects and electronic systems for experimental, demonstration and developmental technology for the Navy, Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection and other government agencies. This is one of four multiple-award contracts. All awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. This three-year contract includes two two-year option periods, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $52,659,079. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and work is expected to be completed July 7, 2022. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through July 7, 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders and are issued using research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy); other procurement (Navy); and Department of Homeland Security. This contract was competitively procured via Request for Proposal N66001-18-R-0110, which was published on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website. Four offers were received and four were selected for award. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-19-D-0111).

Serco Inc., Herndon, Virginia, is awarded an $18,163,831 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for execution of sustainment and technical support for special projects and electronic systems for experimental, demonstration and developmental technology for the US Navy, Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection and other government agencies. This is one of four multiple-award contracts. All awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. This three-year contract includes two two-year option periods, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $44,421,226. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and work is expected to be completed July 7, 2022. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through July 7, 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders and are issued using research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy); other procurement (Navy); and Department of Homeland Security. This contract was competitively procured via Request for Proposal N66001-18-R-0110, which was published on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website. Four offers were received and four were selected for award. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-19-D-0113).

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

