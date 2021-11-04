ADM Grady Tapped as JCS Vice Chair

Posted by Java Joe on Thursday, November 4, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

The White House will tap Navy ADM Christopher Grady, head of US Fleet Forces command, to serve as the next vice chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reports Military Times. Grady, who has served in the Fleet Forces role for the last three years, would replace retiring Vice Chair USAF GEN John Hyten whose term is set to end just before Thanksgiving.

The Biden administration’s pick to be the Pentagon’s tech chief wants to make it easier for small businesses to adhere to DoD’s cybersecurity standards, reports Defense Systems. John Sherman, previously DoD’s principal deputy CIO, said he sought to update the certification program to be “not onerous” for small and medium-sized businesses, if confirmed.

Photos have emerged from Iran depicting components visually similar to a US spy drone, reports The Drive, specifically the RQ-4 Global Hawk high-altitude, long-endurance spy drone. A US Navy RQ-4 was shot down by Iranian air defenses over the Strait of Hormuz in 2019.

As Iran and its proxies increasingly rely on unmanned systems to carry out attacks in the region, Israel and the US have decided to step up operations targeting the Iranian drone industry, reports Breaking Defense.

NATO launches two efforts to help the alliance invest in critical next-generation technologies and avoid capability gaps between its member nations, reports Defense News, establishing a new Defense Innovator Accelerator and an innovation fund to support private companies developing dual-use technologies. NATO SECGEN Jens Stoltenberg expects the fund to invest $1.16 billion into companies and academic partners working on emerging and disruptive technologies.

Prosecutors have repeatedly maintained that veterans’ service, while commendable, made their actions on January 6 more egregious, reports Military Times. In at least five cases so far, Justice Department prosecutors have cited a rioter’s military service as a factor weighing in favor of a jail sentence or house arrest for their actions during the January 6 storming of the US Capitol.

Business Insider has photos of the dry-docked Ever Given revealing the damage it suffered after blocking the Suez Canal.

NASA’s chief economist Alexander MacDonald said aggressive competition for space agency contracts is “one of the most exciting things that we’re seeing,” reports Space News. “[W]e found the commercial capabilities are able to move at speeds, while the government programs maybe not always can,” MacDonald said.

Locally found fossils on exhibit at Calvert Marine Museum tell an incredible story of shark bites and head-thrashings forceful enough to leave multiple gouges into the bone of a a 12- to 15-million-year-old Miocene baleen whale, reports Southern Maryland News Net.

When the Air Force’s 23rd Wing prepared to deploy to Afghanistan as it fell to the Taliban over the summer, their biggest obstacle wasn’t aircraft or training. It was a staffing shortage caused by unvaccinated airmen, reports Air Force Times.

The General Services Administration will be moving forward with plans to build new headquarters for the FBI after the years-long effort was derailed by the Trump administration, reports FCW.

The littoral combat ship USS Billings has wrapped up its first deployment and is back at its homeport in Mayport, FL, after conducting counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean Sea and providing humanitarian relief to Haiti following a massive earthquake, reports Navy Times.

The US Senate has confirmed David Cohen, a tech executive who once served as chief of staff to the mayor of Philadelphia, to be the next US ambassador to Canada, reports Global News.

Navy guided missile experts are asking Raytheon Technologies Corp. to provide seeker upgrades for the BGM-109 Tomahawk missile Block 5A to enable the weapon to hit moving ships at sea, reports Military & Aerospace Electronics. The $19.6 million order was announced last week.

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

