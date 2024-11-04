Abell New Development Director for TPP’s SoMD 2030 Workforce Initiative

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, November 4, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Chris Abell has joined The Patuxent Partnership as the workforce development director for the SoMD 2030 initiative.

In the role of workforce development director, Mr. Abell will lead Apprenticeship Maryland Program/Tech Jobs Rule, the college internships programs for students in Southern Maryland, the 2025 Spark! Career Fair, and related STEM initiatives.

SoMD 2030 is designed to develop opportunities on three levels — high school seniors, college, and college graduates. Students will be educated on security clearances through Project Scope, and learn about career prospects in Southern Maryland and career entry-level opportunities.

Mr. Abell is a technology champion with a strong commitment to bridging the gap between innovation, employers, and practical workforce solutions.

Returning to St. Mary’s County after an extensive career, he brings a wealth of experience as a nonprofit leader, workforce board director, and the co-founder and technology lead of the Maryland Apprenticeship Connector.

He holds a certification in humane technology and serves on the Maryland Nonprofits Accelerator Advisory Committee. He is involved with the Rural Maryland Council, Maryland Nonprofits, and the Maryland Tech Council.

He shares his insights as a speaker throughout the state, engaging audiences with groups such as Prince George’s County Public Schools, Carroll Ignite, the UME Digital Equity Summit, and at forums discussing smart farming cybersecurity challenges and solutions.

Mr. Abell is well-suited for the position as TPP’s workforce development director given his passion for developing career pathways in technology, engineering, and government roles, and his leadership skills in people management, training, and scaling operations at corporations and nonprofits, including Western Maryland Consortium, Starbucks, and Best Buy.

A graduate of St. Mary’s College of Maryland, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology in 2002, which laid the foundation for his career dedicated to positive community impact and workforce development.

In addition to his work at TPP, Mr. Abell will work with the SoMD 2030 advisory board, NAWCAD, SMNA, tri-county schools, College of Southern Maryland, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, University of Maryland, College Park, and Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head.

For more information about SoMD 2030, click here.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.