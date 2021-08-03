AA&A, CPA Hiring in Senior Positions

Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, the region’s premier, full-service accounting firm, has openings for two professionals to join the firm full time.

AA&A, CPA, LLC serves clients throughout Southern Maryland and well beyond, providing professional, personalized services, and guidance in a wide range of financial and business needs.

Christa L. Hood, principal of AA&A, CPA, LLC, announced the openings for a full-time Tax Senior Associate and full-time Auditor.

Details of the positions follow:

Tax Senior Associate

We are currently seeking a Tax Senior Associate to join our growing team. Our tax practice includes individuals, businesses in multiple industries, estates and trusts. Our tax department focuses on staying ahead of the curve with technology by utilizing cloud-based software, and believes in investing in training for our team members so we can provide the best service to our clients. This would be an amazing opportunity for you if you are self-motivated for success, able to multi-task and communicate effectively.

Experience and Skills

Three to five years of experience in public accounting, with at least two years of experience in tax preparation

Ability to plan, prepare and manage an audit engagement

Solid workpaper preparation skills

Strong analytical skills

Strong communication skills, both verbal and written

Be knowledgeable of current tax law

Ability to work in a team environment

CPA or CPA candidate

Job Duties Include:

Preparation & review of Federal, State and local tax returns for businesses, estates and trusts, individuals and exempt organizations, including multi-state taxation.

Tax Planning for individuals and businesses.

Conduct research on new tax laws and regulations.

Preparation & review of supporting workpapers, including preparation of book and tax journal entries.

Preparation of & review financial statements.

Preparation of audit workpapers and programs

Responsible for organizing and managing client assignments and projects.

Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC currently operates in a virtual software environment using Thomson Reuters Virtual Office. Experience with Thomson Reuters products such as UltraTax and other CS programs is a plus. Experience with QuickBooks products also a plus.

Auditor

We are currently seeking an Audit Senior to join our growing team. Our audit and assurance practice spans multiple industries including government contractors, not-for-profit organizations, and employee benefit plans. Our audit department focuses on staying ahead of the curve with training and technology by utilizing cloud-based software and incorporating AI into our audit risk assessment process. This position will also include tax preparation and review during our busy season. This would be an amazing opportunity for you if you are self-motivated for success, able to multi-task, and able to communicate effectively.

Experience and Skills:

Three to five years of experience in public accounting, with at least two years of experience performing audits

Ability to plan, prepare and manage an audit engagement

Solid workpaper preparation skills

Strong analytical skills

Strong communication skills, both verbal and written

Be knowledgeable of current GAAP and auditing standards

Ability to work in a team environment

CPA or CPA candidate

Job Duties Include:

Preparation of audit workpapers and programs, including performing substantive and internal control testing

Preparation of financial statements.

Develop recommendations to address control deficiencies

Conduct research on new standards

Preparation & review of Federal, State and local tax returns for businesses, estates and trusts, individuals and exempt organizations, including multi-state taxation.

Preparation & review of supporting workpapers, including preparation of book and tax journal entries.

Tax Planning for individuals and businesses.

Responsible for organizing and managing client assignments and projects.

Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC currently operates in a virtual software environment using Thomson Reuters Virtual Office. Experience with Thomson Reuters products such as Accounting CS, UltraTax, and other CS programs is a plus. Experience with QuickBooks products also a plus.

Benefits of Joining the Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC Team:

Fun and flexible work environment

Possibility of hybrid work schedule once trained

Health insurance

Retirement plan

Compensatory time for overtime worked during our busy season

Mentor assignment and room for advancement

Visit the recruitment page of our website to email your resume or you can fax to 301-475-9108

Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, have two full-service offices located in Leonardtown, MD, at 23507 Hollywood Road, P.O. Box 662, Leonardtown, MD 20650, phone: 301-475-5671; and in La Plata, MD, at 105 Centennial Street, Suite D, La Plata, MD 20646, phone: 301-934-5780

