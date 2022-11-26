A Retro Christmas in Piney Point

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, November 26, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum is ready for its Retro Christmas exhibit. An open house November 27 will offer a fun experience where visitors can see a very unique holiday exhibit in the museum setting.

The exhibit inside the museum and the keeper’s quarters will run each day from 10am-5pm until January 1, except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The museum is at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point.

For more information, call 301-994-1471 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum holiday open house will be held from 10am-5pm December 4.

Enjoy the opening of the Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit inside the museum with kids’ activities, music and refreshments. Run the model trains, see vintage dolls like Barbie’s and American Girl dolls, and much more.

The museum is at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point.

Call 301-769-2222 for more information.