4 Complete Crisis Intervention Training

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Four members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office graduated from Crisis Intervention Team training at the Island Creek K9 Training Facility in Calvert County. They are correctional officers Donald Murphy and Dylan McCoy and deputies Richard Stillwell and Myles Chase-Johnson.

The CIT program is a community partnership of law enforcement, mental health and addiction professionals, individuals who live with mental illness and/or addiction disorders, their families, and other partners whose mission is to improve community responses to mental health crises.

CIT programs are well-known for equipping law enforcement officers with the tools to perform their duties safely and effectively. However, successful CIT programs enhance the crisis response system, advocate for essential services, and build stronger community partnerships. By fostering effective problem-solving, improving communication, and connecting individuals with mental health resources, the CIT model reduces stigma and minimizes the need for further criminal justice involvement.

In Southern Maryland, the CIT is a collaborative effort between the sheriff’s offices and health departments of St. Mary’s, Charles, Calvert counties, the Maryland State Police, and other allied agencies. Capt. Sarah Smith is the CIT commander, Alexis Higdon is the CIT coordinator, and Sgt. Anthony Whipkey is the law enforcement CIT coordinator for the St. Mary’s CIT.

In the training sessions, participants learned about mental health law, emergency petition procedures, verbal de-escalation, traumatic brain injury, and developmental disabilities. They heard firsthand accounts from individuals and families affected by mental health and substance use challenges. Officers also practiced de-escalation techniques in role-play scenarios, working to determine the best response for each situation.

The graduates now are better equipped to handle mental health crises in the community.