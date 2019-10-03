$39 Million Missile Sale to Ukraine Approved

State Department greenlights new missile sale for Ukraine, reports Politico. The $39 million sale of Javelin anti-tank missiles to help Ukraine deter Russian aggression was approved just days after the request played a role in initiating the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. The new arms deal, which includes 150 of the portable tank-busting weapons made by a joint venture between Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, has been in the works since before that. The US Embassy in Ukraine tweeted that Ukraine requested the weapons July 7.

Defects found in a $5 electrical component will delay the Navy and Air Force nuclear warhead refurbishment program by 18 months and cost more than $1 billion to fix, reports USNI News. These parts must survive for decades, up to 30 years after production, but during stress testing some of the available capacitors did not meet reliability requirements.

USNI News has video of USS George Washington (CVN-73) leaving dry dock during the carrier’s midlife refueling and overhaul. Last week began the process to float the aircraft carrier at the dock where it has been since 2017.

New research out of a Virginia University may shed light on combat concussion-dementia, reports Military Times. The study seeks to better understand the relationship between concussions and future neurological conditions such as dementia and Parkinson’s disease in military personnel. The Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs have awarded Virginia Commonwealth University $50 million to explore the long-term impacts of combat concussion.

South Korea says North Korea fired a projectile toward its eastern sea, reports Defense News, to display its expanding military capabilities ahead of planned nuclear negotiations with the US this weekend, according to South Korean military officials.

China unveils drones, missiles and a hypersonic glide vehicle at this week’s military parade, reports Defense News. The parade marked the 70th anniversary of the founding of communist China and showcased new types of missiles and unmanned platforms.

Afghan forces remain at the mercy of US air support despite huge investment into the Afghan air force, reports Military Times.

Three men killed in a March airstrike were farmers, not al-Shabab terrorists, Amnesty International says about US military actions in Somalia, reports Stars and Stripes. Earlier this year, Amnesty accused AFRICOM of killing 14 civilians in five airstrikes in Somalia between April 2017 and December 2018.

Bell unshrouds Invictus, its future attack reconnaissance aircraft designed for the Army, reports Defense News.

Navy scraps instructor-led college at sea program as demand falls and costs rise, reports Stars and Stripes on the Navy College Program for Afloat College Education – Instructor Led program.

The illusive dream is coming true, reports The New York Times, the Nationals win and advance at last in the post season. The team faces the Dodgers this evening, Thursday.

Johnson & Johnson announced a $20.4 million settlement to opioid claims brought by two Ohio counties, reports The New York Times. It becomes the fifth drugmaker to avoid the first federal trial attempt to hold the pharmaceutical industry accountable for the drug scourge.

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Sept. 30, 2019

Contracts:

CACI Inc. – Federal, Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a $12,693,283 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order to previously awarded contract FA8723-19-D-0001 for support vehicle programmed depot maintenance. This action is an in-scope bilateral supplemental agreement executed in accordance with the terms of Mobile Command and Control Systems contract. Work will performed at Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Greeley Air National Guard Station, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2023. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $12,693,283. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $4,916,938 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity (FA8823-19-F-0013).

Four Points Technology LLC, Chantilly, Virginia (HT0015-19-F-0161), was awarded a firm-fixed-price order for $12,428,715 (12-months), using fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds, subject to availability. This is an enterprise level order on National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Solution for Enterprise Wide Procurement (SEWP) for InterSystems Software renewal. This procurement is for InterSystems Software maintenance renewal to support the existing InterSystems Software deployed across the Department of Defense. These products provide relational databases collating all patient health information into a query engine application for use by healthcare providers. The requirement was competed on NASA SEWP as a 100% service disabled veteran owned small business set aside for InterSystems renewal, and Four Points Technology LLC provided the lowest-price-technically-acceptable quote. The amount of $12,428,715 for the base year is obligated at the time of award. The Defense Health Agency Enterprise Medical Support – Contracting Division (EMS-CD), located in San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 30, 2019)

