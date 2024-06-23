2nd Saturday Outdoor Family Activities

All ages are invited to enjoy new outdoor activities while visiting the Piney Point Lighthouse and the St. Clement’s Island museums on the second Saturday of the month throughout the year.

These activities encourage visitors to explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play.

Modeled loosely after “Forest School” learning styles in Denmark and Sweden, the Nature & Forest Play for All Ages Series encourages discovering nature through hands-on, tactile, “no right or wrong way to play” experiences. Age is not a factor; adults need to connect with nature in relaxing, simple ways, just as much as children do.

Themed activities will be held on the following dates and times. Price is included in regular museum admission. Save the dates and call ahead to pre-register.

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point

August 10, 2024 (noon – 1:30pm for families and children; 2 – 3:30pm for adults): Beach Combing

September 14, 2024 (10am – 4pm): FamilyFest on the Potomac

November 9, 2024 (noon – 2pm): Outdoor Autumn Play Skills and Forest Stories

December 14, 2024 (noon – 2pm): The Christmas Spider

More information: 301-994-1471 or Facebook.com/1836Light

St. Clement’s Island Museum at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point

October 12, 2024 (noon – 2pm): Spooky Ghose Leaves

More information: 301-769-2222 or Facebook.com/SCIMuseum

Registration is not required but encouraged so that there will be enough materials for participants. Please call the location ahead of time and let the team know which sessions you would like to attend.

All of these activities are included in regular museum admission. Play is rain or shine if there are no safety concerns (e.g., heat advisory, heavy winds, lightning, blizzard conditions, etc.). Call location for more information on the weathering-out policy.