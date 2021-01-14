2nd DefSec Waiver Faces Struggle

Posted by Java Joe on Thursday, January 14, 2021

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Lawmakers heard from two experts this week warning another waiver to a recently retired general to serve as defense secretary weakens American norms, reports Military.com. Several Democratic senators say they will vote against granting a waiver for GEN Lloyd Austin, President-elect Joe Biden’s DefSec nominee.

Even acting as private citizens, active-duty military members face DoD restrictions and military justice for participation in partisan political activities. As private citizens, active-duty military personnel can vote; join a political party or club; or donate to political organizations, reports Military.com. But they can’t fund-raise, solicit votes, or take part in a variety of other activities of a politically partisan nature. DoD Directive 1344.10 breaks it down. The military determines whether violations are tried by a military or civilian court.

National Guard troops securing the Capitol for Inauguration Day will be armed, reports The New York Times. Up to 15,000 troops will be deployed. Troops from Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, and Virginia and the DC Guard troops they have joined are receiving nods and thumbs-up from passersby, reports Military Times.

The Army is determining which National Guard troops deploying to the inauguration require additional security checks “to ensure that deployed members are not sympathetic to domestic terrorists.” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) requested the review because of “grave concerns about reports that active-duty and reserve military members were involved in the insurrection” at the Capitol, reports Army Times.

Military Times reports DoD’s top uniformed officials tell service members to “embody the values and ideals of the Nation” in a force-wide memo stating “any attempt to prevent a peaceful transition of power will have consequences” and explaining the legal process that has occurred and which will result in President-elect Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021.

The FBI has so far opened nearly 160 cases into involvements in last week’s siege at the US Capitol, reports Military.com. Some of the felonies the Justice Department is considering have prison terms of up to 20 years.

One of the men arrested after last week’s violent attack on the US Capitol was kicked out of the Navy two years into his enlistment for refusing to take a required vaccine, reports Military.com.

Twice in the past four years, the national security community warned that hacks through IT suppliers posed grave threats to defense and intelligence agencies. Last month, those warnings proved prescient after suspected Russian hackers infiltrated federal agencies through a contractor’s software, reports C4ISRnet.

Defense contractors BAE Systems and Raytheon have joined Northrop Grumman, Leidos, and a growing number of companies announcing a pause on political donations to members of Congress following violent riots at the US Capitol last week, reports The Hill.

Contracts:

International Business Machines Corp., Bethesda, Maryland, was awarded a $17,758,596 modification (P00094) to contract W52P1J-17-C-0008 for services and solutions to support and maintain the General Fund Enterprise Business System Financial System Army-wide. Work will be performed in Bethesda, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 15, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Army) funds; and 2020 and 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $17,758,596 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

