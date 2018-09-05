29A Candidate Robbie Loker on the Issues

Posted by Robbie Loker on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 · Leave a Comment

As a candidate, Robbie is committed to ensuring bipartisan cooperation and bringing state resources to St. Mary’s County. Her focus on education, health care, and economic development is the backbone of her vision to strengthen the people of northern St. Mary’s County.

Education

Schools can’t do it alone.

Parents are the primary educators of children and not in the sense of teaching them reading, writing, and arithmetic; rather in teaching them how to comport themselves, interact with others, and how to appreciate learning. Sadly, many children in our schools do not have this basic foundation. As a result, inappropriate conduct occurs and classes are disrupted.

We must invest in early childhood mental health and crisis programs so families can get services before a crisis hits.

Robbie would advocate for policies encouraging the creation of school, family, and community partnerships crucial to student success and family stability. Investing in families will pay for itself in the long run.

Health Care Health care costs place a heavy burden on hard-working families and seniors. Sixty-five percent of bankruptcies result from crushing medical bills. Robbie will work to expand access to affordable health care and reduce the cost of insurance and drugs for families and businesses. Economic Development Strengthening the middle class in Southern Maryland is key to economic growth for this peninsula. Working in public-private partnerships to create opportunity for small businesses to grow and diversify will lead to a thriving and vibrant middle class. A coordinated approach to economic diversity is needed and must be accessible and relatable to local businesses. Learn more about Robbie Loker’s campaign for Southern Maryland’s delegate from District 29A on her Leader member page.