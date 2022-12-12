2 Super Hornets, 2 Mishaps in 2 Days

Posted by Java Joe on Monday, December 12, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Two US Navy Super Hornets suffered mishaps on consecutive days in November, reports Navy Times. The first mishap occurred November 21 during a takeoff from Naval Air Station Oceana when an F/A-18F Super Hornet suffered engine and fuselage damage from a blown tire. The next day, an F/A-18E Super Hornet had an in-flight engine fire while conducting routine operations. Both aircraft were able to land safely at Oceana. No injuries were reported.

Navy football went down on Saturday … but not without a fight. Army beat Navy 20-17 in the first overtime game in the history of the Army-Navy series, reports yahoo!sports. Military brass shared some of their memories of the Army-Navy game with Army Times before the match-up at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Deltek, a global software and data specialist, which keeps tabs on major government contracting programs, has created a list of the largest competitive opportunities emerging in fiscal 2023 among defense agencies, reports C4IRSNET.

Army GEN James Dickinson, commander of the US Space Command, said the US is closely monitoring Chinese activities that potentially threaten American assets in space as debris rapidly accumulates in low Earth orbit, reports The Associated Press. Space Command is now tracking more than 48,000 objects in near Earth orbit. The Defense Department reports that the US and six other nations meet to address space security at the Combined Space Operations Initiative Principals Board.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is creating a new national security business unit called Starshield that will build on its launch and satellite communications offerings and introduce additional capabilities including Earth observation, reports C4IRSNET.

The Air Force’s Lightning Technician Program for its F-35A maintainers has ended with little fanfare, reports Air Force Times. The pilot program began as a smaller effort in 2017 and grew into a program with hundreds of maintainers at Hill Air Force Base in Utah and Luke AFB in Arizona in 2019. Over the course of the program, the service found ways to improve at launching, landing, servicing, and inspecting the aircraft.

Navy Times reports that military members are set to get an 11% increase in their monthly Basic Allowance for Subsistence beginning January 1. The new monthly BAS rate for enlisted members will be $452.56, an increase of $45.58 a month from 2022 rates.

Boeing has delivered New Zealand’s first P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, reports Naval News. The milestone comes four years after the New Zealand government entered into an agreement with the US Navy for four P-8As. The three remaining P-8 aircraft are all in advanced stages of production and will be delivered next year.

The Army has awarded its largest helicopter contract in 40 years, reports Army Times. Textron’s Bell has won the service’s competition to build the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft in a deal worth up to $1.3 billion. The FLRAA will take over the job of the Black Hawk helicopters.

It’s unclear if the US Army’s decision on the V-280 might influence Israel to take another look at tiltrotor options for Israel’s helicopter fleet, reports The Jerusalem Post. Countries like Israel and other American partners, all might want a new generation of helicopters.

Plans for the 385-acre Shannon Farm Park just south of NAS Patuxent River were discussed last week at the St. Mary’s County commissioners’ meeting, reports Southern Maryland News. Kyle Mundy of A. Morton Thomas, an engineering and design firm, said the goal is to provide beach and water access to the Chesapeake Bay. The land was acquired in 2014 with help from the Navy and Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Three Virginia defense contractors who supplied Fort Lee pleaded guilty to conspiracy to bribe a public official in a scheme that saw pay markups in exchange for cash and home improvement supplies, reports ABC8 News.

Some military families will see a rise in their health care costs come in 2023, reports Military Times. Active-duty families in Tricare Select don’t pay annual enrollment fees, but they will see co-payment increases, generally by a few dollars, for most services starting January 1.

More than 2,000 independent pharmacies will rejoin the Tricare retail pharmacy network, reports Military Times. Pharmacies that accept the terms are able to rejoin the network effective January 15, 2023.

The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division has extended the deadline for college students to submit white papers for the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Innovation Challenge at Dahlgren, reports fredericksburg.com. The new deadline is January 30, 2023. Up to 25 teams will be selected to compete at the University of Mary Washington’s Dahlgren campus in March.

Kenneth Oscar Chilstrom, famed Wright Field (now Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio) test pilot and former commandant of the Air Force Test Pilot School, has died, reports Aviation Pros. He was 101. Chilstrom was a retired colonel and author of “Test Flying at Old Wright Field.”

A recent report from the Waterkeeper Alliance revealed states’ pollution levels of certain chemicals in their waterways — and Maryland’s samples revealed high levels of contamination, reports Capital News Service. The report found that Maryland had the highest number of PFAS detections out of the 34 states sampled and Washington, DC, with a total of 134 detections. Samples of Maryland’s waterbodies, particularly Piscataway Creek in Prince George’s County, also had high detection levels of PFAS.

The state of California could be a major testing ground for new offshore wind power technology, reports MIT Technology Review. California held an auction for five sites off its coast that could house the first floating wind turbines in the country.

A Climate Action Network report found that expansion of offshore wind in Maryland would provide “a multitude of benefits” over the next several years, including $5 billion in savings to electricity ratepayers and other environmental and public health advantages, reports Maryland Matters.

The US House passed legislation Thursday to protect same-sex and interracial marriage, reports CNN, the last step before the measure goes to President Joe Biden for his signature and becomes law. Census Bureau data fund that the number of same-sex households in the US increased 120% from 2008 to 2021, reports NBC News.

Contracts:

Peraton Risk Decision Inc., Loveland, Colorado (HS002123D0001); and CACI Inc. – Federal, Reston, Virginia (HS002123D0002), have been awarded parallel, single-award, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts for nationwide background investigation fieldwork services under solicitation numbers HS002122R0002 and HS002122R0003. The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) is the primary investigative service provider for the federal government. Each multi-year contract has a maximum value of $2,250,000,000; a minimum guaranteed value of $50,000,000; and a five-year ordering period that will conclude on Dec. 8, 2027. The awards are the result of a competitive acquisition process under which four offers were received in response to each solicitation. Task order awards to Peraton and CACI, each obligated in the amount of $50,000,000 with defense working capital funds, followed directly thereafter. DCSA Acquisition and Contracting, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

The Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Mitchel Field, New York, is awarded a $328,533,513 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00030-23-C-6045) for the US and United Kingdom to provide Strategic Weapon System Trident Fleet support, Trident II Shipboard Integration Increment 8, and navigation subsystem development efforts. This contract award also benefits a foreign military sale to the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Mitchel Field, New York (64%); Huntington Beach, California (24%); Clearwater, Florida (9%); Cambridge, Massachusetts (2%); and Manassas, Virginia (1%). Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,181,524; and fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,386,309 will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,181,524 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is being awarded as a sole-source pursuant to 10 US Code 3204(a)(1) and (4). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Airbus US Space & Defense Inc., Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $297,480,728 modification (P00029) to contract W58RGZ-22-C-0022 for UH-72 Lakota contractor logistics support and engineering services. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $76,383,853 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Accenture Federal Services, Arlington, Virginia (FA868423DB018); Ad hoc Research Associates, Havre De Grace, Maryland (FA868423DB019); Aegis Aerospace Inc., Houston, Texas (FA868423DB020); Aero Simulation, Tampa, Florida (FA868423DB021); Alion Science and Technology Corp., McLean, Virginia (FA868423DB022); American Systems, Chantilly, Virginia (FA868423DB023); ANSYS, Exton, Pennsylvania (FA868423DB024); Apogee Engineering, LLC, Colorado Springs, Colorado (FA868423DB025); Applied Information Sciences, Orlando, Florida (FA868423DB026); Applied Research Solutions Inc., Reston, Virginia (FA868423DB027); Applied Visual Technology Inc., Orlando, Florida (FA868423DB028); Assured Information Security Inc., Rome, New York (FA868423DB029); Aviation Training Consulting LLC, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (FA868423DB030); BGI LLC, Akron, Ohio (FA868423DB031); NuWave Solutions LLC, McLean, Virginia (FA868423DB032); Black Sage Technologies Inc., Boise, Idaho (FA868423DB033); Boecore, LLC, Colorado Springs, Colorado (FA868423DB034); The Boeing Co., Saint Louis, Missouri (FA868423DB035); Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Chantilly, Virginia (FA868423DB036); CAE USA Inc., Arlington, Texas (FA868423DB037); Capability Analysis & Measurement Organization LLC, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio (FA868423DB038); Carley Corp., Orlando, Florida (FA868423DB039); Clear Creek Applied Technologies Inc., Fairborn, Ohio (FA868423DB040); Cole Engineering Services Inc., Melbourne, Florida (FA868423DB041); CFD Research Corp., Huntsville, Alabama (FA868423DB042); CIYIS LLC, Atlanta, Georgia (FA868423DB043); CORASCloud Inc., Chantilly, Virginia (FA868423DB044); CymSTAR LLC, Dallas, Texas (FA868423DB045); deciBel Research Inc., Madison, Alabama (FA868423DB046); Dell Federal Systems LP, Irving, Texas (FA868423DB047); Dignitas Technologies LLC, Orlando, Florida (FA868423DB048); Discovery Machine Inc., Williamsport, Pennsylvania (FA868423DB049); Dynepic Inc., Reno, NV (FA868423DB050); Equinox Innovative Systems, Inc., Columbia, Maryland (FA868423DB051); Engineering Research and Consulting Inc., Madison, Alabama (FA868423DB052); Expansia Group LLC, Andover, Massachusetts (FA868423DB053); Expeditionary Engineering Inc., San Diego, California (FA868423DB054); FAAC Inc., Ann Arbor, Michigan (FA868423DB055); Falconry Training Solutions JV, Lakewood, Colorado (FA868423DB056); ASES LLC, doing business as Field Aerospace, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (FA868423DB057); FlightSafety International Defense, Englewood, Colorado (FA868423DB058); Fusion Constructive LLC, Austin, Texas (FA868423DB059); Hill Technical Solutions, Huntsville, Alabama (FA868423DB060); Hyperion Technology Group Inc., Tupelo, Mississippi (FA868423DB061); Infinity Labs LLC, Beavercreek Township, Ohio (FA868423DB063); Infoscitex Corp., Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio (FA868423DB064); Intrinsic Enterprises Inc., Bellevue, Washington (FA868423DB065); Roundarch Isobar Inc., Chicago, Illinois (FA868423DB066); JANUS Research Group LLC, Smyrna, Georgia (FA868423DB067); KIHOMAC Inc., Reston, Virginia (FA868423DB068); KPMG LLP, Fort Belvoir, Virginia (FA868423DB069); Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia (FA868423DB070); Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas (FA868423DB071); MAK Technologies Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts (FA868423DB072); Maxar Mission Solutions Inc., Herndon, Virginia (FA868423DB073); MetroStar Systems Inc., Reston, Virginia (FA868423DB074); n-ask Inc., Reston, Virginia (FA868423DB076); Nexagen Networks Inc., Old Bridge, New Jersey (FA868423DB077); NextGen Federal Systems LLC, Rocket Center, West Virginia (FA868423DB078); Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Virginia (FA868423DB079); Omni Fed LLC, Gainesville, Virginia (FA868423DB080); Parry Labs LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (FA868423DB081); Parsons Government Services Inc., Centreville, Virginia (FA868423DB082); Peerless Technologies Corp., Fairborn, Ohio (FA868423DB083); PeopleTec Inc., Madison, Alabama (FA868423DB084); Phoenix Defense Ventures LLC, Luke AFB, Arizona (FA868423DB085); Picture Clean Consulting LLC, Las Vegas, Nevada (FA868423DB086); PLEXSYS Interface Products, Bellevue, Washington (FA868423DB087); ProActive Technologies Inc., Oviedo, Florida (FA868423DB088); Rackner Inc., Silver Spring, Maryland (FA868423DB089); Radiance Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (FA868423DB090); RAFT LLC, Reston, Virginia (FA868423DB091); Raytheon Co., Woburn, Massachusetts (FA868423DB092); Real-Time Innovations Inc., Campbell, California (FA868423DB093); Rockwell Collins Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa (FA868423DB094); Sabel Systems Technology Solutions LLC, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio (FA868423DB095); Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia (FA868423DB096); SNA Software LLC, Orlando, Florida (FA868423DB097); Soar Technology Inc., Sterling Heights, Michigan (FA868423DB098); Specialty Systems Inc., Toms River, Virgnia (FA868423DB099); Systems & Technology Research LLC, Woburn, Massachusetts (FA868423DB100); Systems Planning and Analysis, Chantilly, Virginia (FA868423DB101); Tangram Flex Inc., Dayton, Ohio (FA868423DB102); TDMK Digital, Reston, Virginia (FA868423DB103); Troy7 Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (FA868423DB104); Unity Technologies, San Francisco, California (FA868423DB105); Vertex, Madison, Mississippi (FA868423DB106); XL Scientific LLC, Albuquerque, New Mexico (FA868423DB107); Virtualistics Inc, Pasadena, California (FA868423DB108); Wingbrace LLC, Boston, Massachusetts (FA868423DB109); Yotta Navigation Corp., Campbell, California (FA868423DB110); and Zel Technologies LLC, Hampton, Virginia (FA868423DB111), have each been awarded an up-to $900,000,000 ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the development of innovative approaches that bring multi-domain systems capabilities, the characterization of new technologies and systems through studies, recurrent demonstration and rapid development to enable rapid prototyping, and test and capability transition. The location of work performance will be determined at the contract direct order level and is expected to be completed December 2032. These awards are the result of full and open competition, and 94 responses were received. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,000 will be awarded to each contractor. Air Force Life Cycle Management, Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), Reston, Virginia, is awarded a $349,500,982 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for support to execute in-service engineering agent (ISEA) functions for afloat and ashore tactical networks (TACNET). Specifically, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific requires ISEA support, technical and engineering assistance, design analysis, network information assurance accreditation, installation, integration, sustainment, and life cycle support ISEA functions for afloat and ashore TACNET and command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence systems including the sustainment of fielded systems through end-of-life replacement, system upgrades, follow-on, or interrelated system, distant support, onsite repair, installations, and system analysis to ensure networks are performing within designed specifications and peak capabilities. The contract includes a single five-year ordering period. The period of performance of the base award is from Dec. 9, 2022, through Dec. 8, 2027. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (70%); and outside continental US locations on a temporary basis at worldwide Department of Defense ashore and afloat facilities (30%, if applicable) and will be annotated at the task order level. Funding will be obligated via task orders. The predominant types of funding anticipated to be obligated on task orders include operations and maintenance (Navy); other procurement (Navy); research, development, test and evaluation; and shipbuilding and conversion (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via Request for Proposal N66001-22-R-0030 which was published on the System for Award management website and the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command E-Commerce Central website. One offer was received and selected for award. NIWC Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-23-D-0004).

BAE Systems – Norfolk Ship Repair, Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a $294,786,804 firm-fixed-price contract action for maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) fiscal 2023 docking selected restricted availability. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $340,311,714. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by November 2024. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $289,402,941 (98.2%); and fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,383,863 (1.8%) will be obligated at the time of award, of which $289,402,941 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the System for Award website, with two offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-23-C-4408).

EA Engineering, Science, and Technology Inc. PBC, Hunt Valley, Maryland, was awarded an $8,052,894 firm-fixed-price contract for removal of munitions and explosives of concern and closure of munitions response sites at former Camp Howze, Cooke County, Texas. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 8, 2027. US Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (W912BV-23-F-0022).

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

