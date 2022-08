Youth Pilgrimage Registration Open

The Southern Maryland ROOTS Youth Group is planning its first High School Youth Pilgrimage, “The Journey,” to historic St. Clement’s Island in Colton’s Point on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

All high school youth throughout the Archdiocese of Washington and beyond are invited to attend this one-day retreat.

This year’s theme is “The Journey. Why did they come?”

For more information on how to register, visit the youth group’s website or email [email protected].