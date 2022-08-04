The Pentagon erased a potential trove of material related to the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol from the phones of senior defense officials in the Trump administration, reports The Washington Post. Court records published on the website of the watchdog group American Oversight indicate that the Pentagon “wiped” the government-issued phones of senior DoD and Army officials who were in charge of mobilizing the National Guard to respond to the Capitol attack, including then-acting defense secretary Christopher C. Miller and then-Army secretary Ryan McCarthy. The erasing was in keeping with DoD and Army policy for departing employees, according to legal filings that state: “the text messages were not preserved.”